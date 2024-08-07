Big Sky Season 4: Will It Ever Release On Hulu?

Some eager fans are holding out hope that a Season 4 of Big Sky will be released.

Airing on ABC from 2020 to 2023, the TV crime drama centered on two detectives, Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), who took on a different criminal case with each ensuing season.

The series was a major hit for the network during its first season. However, viewership went down by half with each ensuing season, and critical sentiment around the show would take a similar dive as well.

Is Big Sky Season 4 Ever Going To Be Released?

ABC

As of writing, the release of Big Sky Season 4 looks as though it may never happen.

The ABC drama was officially cancelled in May 2023 after Season 3 hit the air (via Variety).

Its cancellation came as a part of a larger move by the network, which axed three high-profile dramatic series that had debuted over the pandemic. It was accompanied on the chopping block by Alaska Daily and The Company.

According to a Deadline report from March 2023, the Big Sky cancellation likely had to do with several contributing factors.

The series had slipped in ratings but was still costing the network significant amounts of money.

At the time, the outlet wrote that things were not looking good for the series, but despite this, Season 4 was still being pitched to ABC with the involvement of creator David E. Kelley.

However, even with Kelley on board, it seemed the show could not be saved, as it would be canned mere months later.

Deadline would follow this report up shortly after the series was ultimately axed, writing that the drama was one of the lowest-rated scripted series ABC that season. There were also on-set tensions that stifled the series from ever getting off the ground for a fourth season.

Based on all this, it seems highly unlikely Big Sky Season 4 will ever be released. If it were to happen, it would likely have to be picked up by another network or streamer, as it seems the bridge at ABC has been burned.

What Would Happen in Big Sky Season 4?

Should Big Sky Season 4 get picked up in some form down the line, there are a few directions the show's narrative could take.

One of the biggest hanging threads left over from Season 3 is the potential romance between Jensen Ackles' Beau Arlen and the two female detectives at the heart of the series, Jenny and Cassie.

Season 3 seemed to leave audiences with the impression he was favoring Jenny, as he revealed some potential feelings for the ex-cop. But it was unclear whether she reciprocated the sentiment.

This leaves a major question mark that may never get answered, as the two were essentially left in the wind as audiences wonder whatever became of the two.

If Season 4 were to happen, this would likely be a key plot point going forward, as Cassie either joins Beau to start what could be a fruitful relationship or turns him down and continues to focus on her work in high-stakes crime investigation.

And those gripping tales of criminal sleuthing look as though they had no sign of slowing down.

Every season up to the end of Season 3 had focused on various criminal detective work by the series' two main characters. Because of this, Season 4 would have likely not been all that different.

Were Cassie and Beau to have started kindling their romance together, this could have been an interesting variable to throw into things, perhaps pulling the detective away from the vital detective work to which she is committed.

This could have made for an interesting balancing act for the character as she grapples with a new romance and unraveling the criminal puzzle box that lies before her.

Big Sky is now streaming on Hulu.