Only Murders In the Building Season 4 Gets Promising Update from Creator

A new update on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building indicated that the show could progress into Season 4.

Iconic comedy duo Steve Martin and Martin Short are back together again for a third season of Only Murders in the Building, teaming up with Selena Gomez for a new round of hilarity in this unique murder mystery series.

For now, it's still unclear how long this series will run on Hulu, especially with Martin potentially considering retirement from acting once Only Murders does come to a close.

But with two Emmys already in the series' trophy case and the chance for more glory this year, New York City's Arconia building might not see the last of its murders anytime soon.

Only Murders in the Building creator John Hoffman spoke with Screen Rant about the chances that the series will continue into Season 4, indicating that those chances are actually pretty good.

Before Season 3 began its run, Hoffman shared how "everyone involved in it is so happy" making the series and expressed hope that Only Murders will have "a good long life" moving forward:

"As many as they’ll have us for! I really mean it. This is one of those shows [where] everyone involved in it is so happy doing it – and I know I speak for the trio and everyone else. When you have lightning in a bottle in this way, and then there’s this magnetizing force of incredible talent who say, 'Wow, that looks like fun. I would love to be a part of that.' I hope it gives it a good long life. "

He also looked at how "unexpected" this series is thanks to its core trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, hoping that this cast "could have it for a long life" with the Only Murders adventure:

"I think sometimes I do recognize a certain question that comes with this premise. Well, I hope Season 3 points to [how], and I have many other ideas for how to... If anything, my banner over this whole show [is that] when you look at the poster right from season 1, and you see Steven Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez? It’s unexpected. And so that, I think, holds a lot under it that could have it for a long life. Who knows, though? I genuinely don’t know."

Where Could Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Go?

After three different murders in Only Murders in the Building's first three seasons, the most recent being Paul Rudd's Ben Glenroy, the biggest question moving forward is just how many more murders this core trio can handle.

While fans will have to wait to see how this latest mystery unfolds through the rest of Season 3, it's clear that the desire for Season 4 is there through this update, not only by those working on it but by fans as well.

All three seasons of the show have an astounding 98% rating or better on Rotten Tomatoes, with the Martin/Short/Gomez trio driving the Only Murders success train along with major guest stars like Nathan Lane and Meryl Streep.

Fans saw Season 2 push the series amongst the most-watched shows in the industry at certain points in 2022, putting it in the same company as shows like The Boys and Stranger Things.

But depending on where the rest of Season 3 goes and how long Steve Martin and Martin Short want to keep this run going, there could be plenty more trouble for this core trio to handle in Season 4 and beyond.

Episode 3 of Only Murders in the Building Season 3 will be available to stream on Hulu on Tuesday, August 15.