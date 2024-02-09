Fans are seemingly going to have to wait longer than expected for the online streaming release of Sony Pictures' Anyone But You.

Featuring Top Gun: Maverick standout Glen Powell and Euphoria superstar Sydney Sweeney (amongst a cast full of A-listers), Anyone But You has become a major hit in recent weeks at the box office after a slow start when it debuted in December 2023.

While critics weren't impressed by the R-rated movie, which earned a 52% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences came out in droves to see the film and spoke highly about the rom-com.

Sony

Amazon has shifted the Blu-ray release date for Sony Pictures' Anyone But You, indicating that its digital release has been pushed back as well.

The Blu-ray is now set to be available on March 12 after originally being listed with a February 27 release date.

Most often, blockbuster movies are available to stream via online purchase two weeks before their Blu-ray is released. With Anyone But You's Blu-ray release delayed by two weeks, this also postpones the movie's anticipated online debut by approximately half a month, from mid-February to late February.

Anyone But You's online release delay update can be described as something of a good problem for Sony Pictures, as the film is still performing well in theaters more than a month after its release.

Thus far (via Box Office Mojo), the film has grossed over $150 million at the global box office, performing almost equally as well domestically and internationally.

Working on only a $25 million budget, Sony was able to earn an impressive return on this romantic comedy as fans came to the theater in droves to support this star-studded affair

Additionally, Sony announced a re-release of Anyone But You described as "The Valentine Encore" edition of the film, which will include never-before-seen footage coming to theaters on Friday, February 9 ahead of Valentine's Day.

Sony will certainly look to bump up the film's box office total as much as possible with this re-release, hoping that word of mouth and good reviews will bring fans back for more wild fun before it becomes available to view at home.

Anyone But You is still playing in theaters, and "The Valentine Encore" edition of the film will debut on Friday, February 9.

The film does not have an official online release date listed yet, and its Blu-ray will be available for purchase on March 12.