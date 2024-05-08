An official teaser has been released hinting at Dune 2's imminent streaming release on Max.

Dune: Part Two has been the most successful film thus far in 2024, earning $708.4 million at the worldwide box office to date.

The star-studded cast including Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, and Austin Butler helped its performance, but the epic second half of Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel was beautifully told by director Denis Villeneuve on the big screen.

While still technically playing in theaters, Warner Bros. is moving steadily ahead with its online digital and streaming releases.

Dune 2 Is Streaming Soon on Max

Warner Bros.

The official Max X (formerly Twitter) account announced Dune 2 will be available for streaming on the platform "soon:"

"Paging Shai-Halud. #DunePartTwo is coming soon to Max."

This comes as no surprise as Dune: Part Two was released digitally on April 16, and physical copies (Blu-ray, DVD, etc) will be released on May 14.

It seems clear Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav was not lying when he previously said Dune 2 will begin streaming "in the spring."

Following the official tease from Max, Dune 2's streaming release date appears to be close, possibly following the physical release.

When Will Dune 2 Be Streaming?

Given the popularity surrounding the Dune franchise at Warner Bros., it would come as a surprise for the sequel to begin streaming before fans can purchase collectible physical discs.

This makes Dune 2's most likely streaming dates either May 17 or 24, per When To Stream.

The closest date would equate to a 77-day gap between theaters, with the latter being an 84-day gap.

Warner Bros. has been notably flexible with when its blockbuster releases move to Max. 2023's Barbie (the highest-grossing film of that year) took 147 to begin streaming, while DC's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom shifted to streaming 67 days after opening.

Here is a look at the studio's most recent big-budget theater-to-streaming windows:

Barbie : July 21 - December 15 (147 days)

: July 21 - December 15 (147 days) Blue Beetle : August 18 - November 17 (91 days)

: August 18 - November 17 (91 days) Wonka : December 15 - March 8 (84 days)

: December 15 - March 8 (84 days) Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: December 22 - February 27 (67 days)

While Dune 2 isn't as successful as Barbie, it's still a smash hit, indicating that a later possibility of May 24 is the most likely streaming release on Max.

Ironically, this would mean that both of Timothee Chamalet's box office darlings would have 84-day release windows. Lisan al Gaib!

Dune: Part Two is still playing in theaters for a limited time.

