Moana 2 is finally coming home, as its imminent digital release date has just been revealed.

The Disney sequel has been playing in theaters since November 27, 2024 and has turned over $1 billion at the box office. But months after its release, ticket sales are dropping and fans are waiting to enjoy the oceans of Moana 2 from home.

When Will Moana 2 Start Streaming on Digital?

Disney

According to a report from WhenToStream, Moana 2 will be released for digital purchase imminently on Tuesday, January 28.

The home release will see the Moana sequel become available for purchase on digital and VOD platforms such as Amazon, Google, Apple, and more.

Moana 2 ought to become available some time on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD, with a Disney+ release expected in the coming months.

What Comes Next for the Moana Franchise?

Moana 2 has already surpassed the box office success of the original to gross over $1 billion at the box office. Furthermore, according to Bloomberg, Moana has been among the four most-watched movies on Disney+ since it launched with minutes watched "equivalent of seeing the picture 748 million times."

As many will be aware, Moana 2 was originally conceived as a Disney+ series before pivoting to a theatrical sequel. After the box office success of Moana 2 along with the popularity of the original on Disney+, the House of Mouse may well want fresh Moana content in the years to come for both theaters and streaming.

Next up for the franchise is the live-action Moana remake (read more about its release, cast, and adaptation) which hits theaters in July 2026.

Beyond that, the future of Moana remains unconfirmed, but the franchise's ongoing success in animation all but guarantees a threequel will happen. And if the live-action adaptation also proves successful, Disney may look to keep riding the waves with remakes of subsequent animated installments.

Moana 2 is playing now in theaters and will be released for digital purchase on Tuesday, January 28.