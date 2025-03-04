New Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Movie: All Confirmed Details In 2025

Fans have a number of confirmed details to latch onto in 2025 for the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean 6 movie.

Pirates of the Caribbean is still a major talking point in Hollywood, even with nearly a full decade since the franchise's last entry, Dead Men Tell No Tales, debuted in 2017. Fans have been anxious to see more of Johnny Depp's adventures on the high seas, with some going as far as making fake promo material for new movies.

While the franchise has achieved plenty of success, Pirates of the Caribbean 5 was the lowest-grossing Pirates movie to date at the box office and the lowest-rated on Rotten Tomatoes (30% Tomatometer rating). However, that has not stopped fans from speculating on when the franchise may continue.

4 Things We Know About Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Now In 2025

Disney

Is There Going to Be a Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, Disney is in development on Pirates of the Caribbean 6 as of May 2024. However, it has not been officially greenlit to go into production.

Original franchise producer Bruckheimer explained how there are two different movies being made: a sequel with Johnny Depp and a new Pirates movie featuring Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie. According to him, the studio hopes to make both films happen:

"It's two different movies. We hope to get 'em both made, and I think Disney agrees they really want to make the Margot one, too."

Will Johnny Depp Return In Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

Reportedly, two different Pirates of the Caribbean 6 scripts are currently in the works: one that includes Johnny Depp as his iconic Captain Jack Sparrow and one that does not.

Unfortunately, as of that news being reported, Disney has not spoken with Depp yet about possibly returning to his role in the sixth Pirates film.

Additionally, Bruckheimer told Entertainment Weekly that Depp "would be in it" if the decision were solely up to him, reflecting on how Depp "created Captain Jack:"

"It's a reboot, but if it was up to me, he would be in it. "I love him. He's a good friend. He's an amazing artist and he's a unique look. He created Captain Jack. That was not on the page, that was him doing a little Pepé Le Pew and Keith Richards. That was his interpretation of Jack Sparrow."

Depp has also expressed a willingness to come back to the role, saying to People through a source, "Anything is possible."

Who Else Will Return for the Pirates 6 Cast?

As for who else might return to their Pirates of the Caribbean roles for the sixth movie, some of the biggest stars from the first five movies have spoken on the matter.

Will Turner star Orlando Bloom told Parade that he "wouldn't mind seeing what Will looked like" in another movie after "rumbling around the bottom of the ocean" for years as captain of the Flying Dutchman:

"...and I think Will [Turner from 'Pirates of the Caribbean']—I mean Will's so great. I wouldn't mind seeing what Will looked like today in some ways, because he was such this earnest guy, but after rumbling around the bottom of the ocean for as long as he would have done at this point, it'd be interesting to see how he surfaces and what he's like."

Keira Knightley, who portrayed Elizabeth Swann in four of the first five films, also commented on potentially returning with ET, recalling how her character "sailed away so nicely" in her last appearance:

"What about Elizabeth Swan? I mean, she sailed away so nicely. She sailed away in brilliant style."

When Might Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Release?

With eight years having passed since Dead Men Tell No Tales was released in theaters, the natural question moving forward is when Pirates of the Caribbean 6 could debut.

If development were to progress smoothly and the sequel gets greenlit sometime in the next few months, with filming starting shortly after, it would still be some time until it was released.

Most likely, based on Pirates 5 taking about two years between the start of shooting and release, fans should not expect Pirates 6 to be ready to debut until at least two or three years from now.

The first five Pirates of the Caribbean movies are now streaming on Disney+.