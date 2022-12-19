Disney Pirates Producer Refutes Margot Robbie's Claim About New Movie

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer claims Margot Robbie's Disney film is still happening.

It's been five long years since Disney released Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in theaters, but that's not to say that Disney hasn't been trying to continue the franchise in pursuit of further box office gold.

Back in 2020, DC darling Margo Robbie was reportedly set to headline Pirates of the Caribbean 6 in place of Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow.

However, when asked about the Disney film in November, Robbie's reply suggested that Pirates 6 had been canceled, saying, "I guess [Disney] didn't want to do it."

But now, it sounds as if the film has been let out of Davy Jones' locker, if it was ever there at all.

Margot Robbie's Pirates Film Still on the Way

Disney

Despite Margot Robbie's claim that Disney canceled Pirates of the Caribbean 6, producer Jerry Bruckheimer told The Hollywood Reporter that the film is still "alive for Disney."

When asked why Pirates 6 has been such a struggle, Bruckheimer admitted that "they're all hard" but two films, including one with Robbie, are actually in the works:

"Oh God, they’re all hard. I think we’re getting very close on that one, too. We have a very good script. We developed two of them — the one with Margot Robbie and one with a younger cast. The Margot Robbie one needs a little more work. The younger cast one is close. Hopefully, we’ll get both of them."

In regard to why Robbie said the sixth film had been canceled, Bruckheimer was confident in the opposite being true, saying, "We believed we'll get it made:"

"It’s alive for me. It’s alive for Disney. I’m sure she was disappointed it didn’t go first — or maybe not because she’s very busy, so it might be a blessing to push this a bit. We believe we’ll get it made. It’s a very strong story."

Since two Pirates films are on the way, Bruckheimer claims that he "can't answer" the question of whether Disney could bring Johnny Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow:

"You’d have to ask them. I can’t answer that question. I really don’t know. I would love to have him in the movie. He’s a friend, a terrific actor and it’s unfortunate that personal lives creep into everything we do."

As to whether Captain Jack's own tale could come to an end in a future film, the producer was equally coy, saying, "You can’t. We tried to kill him. It didn’t work."

