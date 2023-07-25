The Flash Movie Photos Reveal HD Look at Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Cameo

Freshly-released images from The Flash movie show Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman in all her high-definition Themysciran splendor.

The Flash was, by and large, an unmitigated disaster for Warner Bros. With an embattled lead actor, multiple delays, and several rounds of expensive reshoots, the movie ended up being the one of biggest comic book movie flops of all time.

With the film having arrived quite speedily (no pun intended) onto digital video, DC fans can at least now get a better look at key moments in the box office bomb, including its many, (arguably half-baked) cameos.

An Official, High-Def Look at Wonder Woman From The Flash

With The Flash now available on digital home release, key scenes are now able to be viewed in high definition, including the sequence in which Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman swoops in to rescue Batman and Flash.

One can practically hear Hans Zimmer and Tina Guo’s iconic Wonder Woman theme when looking at the image below:

Warner Bros.

Diana’s Amazonian armor stands out against a backdrop of blue skies and a Gotham City bridge.

Warner Bros.

Ms. Prince cracks a smile, with her trusty sword and shield clearly viewable on her back in this HD picture.

Warner Bros.

This might be the final time fans will get to see Gadot portray the character, so at least it was somewhat memorable.

Warner Bros.

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman Future Is up in the Air

The question on many DC fans‘ minds is “Will Gal Gadot play Diana again?” It’s not necessarily an open-and-shut case.

Yes, her third solo movie was shelved. And although, in all likelihood, James Gunn and Peter Safran will elect to reboot and recast Wonder Woman for their upcoming DCU slate, Gadot herself has previously indicated that there could be a future for her take on the hero.

Whatever shape or form in which this future manifests, of course, remains to be seen. The DCU will likely look to unencumber itself from the less-than-successful DCEU, and that means jettisoning most, if not all, of its continuity baggage. A fresh start might not be a bad idea after all.

But audiences shouldn’t rule out another cameo from Gal Gadot in either, or both, of the two remaining DC movies slated for 2023: Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Although the latter’s release date isn’t set in stone.) Especially considering she’s had a habit of just cropping up randomly in other recent live-action projects (Shazam! Fury of the Gods comes to mind)

For now though, and although it may be the last seen of her, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman cameo can be seen in The Flash, which is now available for purchase wherever digital movies are sold.