The Flash Movie Includes a Suicide Squad Cameo You Probably Missed (Photo)

There’s a big Suicide Squad cameo in Ezra Miller’s The Flash that many fans might’ve unintentionally let slip by.

The movie itself is full of surprise guests.

Before Barry Allen goes and messes up the timelines, audiences get to see Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot’s heroes in action. While Jason Momoa missed that gathering, he does get to show up in the post-credits scene.

Then there are the Multiverse cameos, which include Adam West’s Batman, Christopher Reeves’ Superman, Jay Garrick, and more. Of course, there was also Nicholas Cage’s massive 10 seconds of fame as the Man of Steel he almost played in the 90s.

A Surprise Cameo in The Flash's Speed Force

With The Flash now released on digital platforms, fans are discovering new bits and pieces from the movie.

One of those revelations is a brief cameo of Jai Courtney's Captain Boomerang from the two Suicide Squad films.

The moment happens during one of Barry Allen's glimpses into the Speed Force's Chronobowl.

Courtney's villain is only on screen briefly, with a poorly rendered CGI model, but it counts for something.

The character was first introduced into the DCEU with David Ayer's Suicide Squad in 2016.

The last time Captain Boomerang and Flash interacted was during the events of that very same film, but the moment lasted about as long as this latest cameo.

The brief scene showed the clumsy villain getting caught red-handed by the Flash as he tries to rob a bank.

Does Captain Boomerang Have a DC Future?

Many might’ve even forgotten what happened to Captain Boomerang in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad: he blew up. So, last the audience saw, he was a dead man.

Good thing for him, the same man that blew him up could give the character a new lease on life. Though, if fans do see a new version of Boomerang in the upcoming DCU reboot, odds are it’ll be a new actor.

What might a new universe bring for him, though?

Well, maybe he’ll get a proper matchup against the Flash, for one. He’s also known to be part of the Rogues, a group of villains that often give the Scarlet Speedster a run for his money.

After all, a story following the villainous team would also be the perfect choice for a unique DCU tale in the future.

The Flash is now available to buy digitally.