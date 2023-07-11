The Flash: Rejected Ben Affleck Batsuit Color Designs Revealed (Photos)

Ben Affleck almost had a whole different look to his Batsuit upon his comeback as Batman in DC Studios' The Flash.

Affleck's final run as Batman in the DCU came as a major surprise for fans, giving him something of an underwhelming send-off considering the uncertainty surrounding his potential appearance in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

He also had the challenge of standing on his own in The Flash alongside Michael Keaton in his highly-anticipated return as the Caped Crusader, all before another Batman took the spotlight in the movie's last scene as well.

Ben Affleck's Batsuit Gets New Look

Concept/costume illustrator Robert Rowley shared new pieces of concept art detailing differently colored designs for Ben Affleck's Batman suit that was seen in The Flash.

One design takes his look back to what he sported in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, giving him an extra dark shade of black on his cape and chest piece.

Another design gives the Caped Crusader more of a gray tone in everything except for the actual cape and cowl.

The following design darkens the cape and cowl while adding a silver Bat symbol on the chest, black bindings over his arms and chest, and grey fabric under all of the expensive Bat gear.

Fans also get a full head-to-tow look at the Batsuit, highlighting a pair of worn-down boots that prove just how long Ben Affleck's run as Batman ran.

Then, there is the final version of the look that fans saw in The Flash, which lightened the colors just a bit.

Is Affleck's Time as Batman Over?

Even with Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne starring in the DCU for the first time in years during The Flash, this appeared to be part of his swan song with the role as James Gunn and Peter Safran move forward with their new rebooted DCU story.

Rumors still point to him having some kind of role in Aquaman 2 later this year, but after that, new Caped Crusaders from different universes will have the opportunity to shine for fans.

Robert Pattinson will be back in action at some point in The Batman - Part II, with the only questions for his story coming in the production department due to the ongoing writers' strike.

Then, The Flash director Andy Muschietti is set to take on his own Batman story with The Brave and the Bold in just about the same timeframe, which will hopefully get fans on board with a new taste of Bruce Wayne as the legacy moves forward.

The Flash is still playing in theaters worldwide.