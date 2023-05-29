DC's Batman Reboot Movie May Have Found Its Director

At least one director for the Batman reboot, The Brave and the Bold, has possibly been revealed.

At the beginning of the year, co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn shared his intentions for the DCU and the first slate of films for DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. Alongside Superman: Legacy, Swamp Thing, and more, a Batman reboot was also revealed, titled The Brave and The Bold.

Ben Affleck was seemingly approached to direct something in the DCU, maybe this new reboot, but those talks seem to have petered out. However, since principal photography for Legacy won't start until January 2024 - its theatrical release coming on July 11, 2025 - Gunn still has plenty of time to find a director for The Brave and The Bold.

The Flash Director Plays Coy on Batman

At an early premiere of The Flash in Toronto, journalist Josh K. Elliott asked director Andy Muschietti what his interpretation of Batman would be like if he were to direct The Brave and The Bold.

Muschietti dodged the question, saying, "I don't think I can talk to that...yet." Such a response would suggest that Muschietti is, at minimum, in talks to direct the reboot.

As Elliott pointed out to Muschietti, he'll be directing two very different incarnations of Batman in The Flash with Ben Affleck's midlife crisis vigilante and Michael Keaton's retired hero. One similarity between the Batmen is their ages and the fact that they're well past their prime.

It's already been revealed that the new Batman in the DCU will be a father to Damian Wayne, suggesting that the rest of the Bat Family will be present, too. So, Muschietti would have an opportunity to work with a far younger Batman - a father to not just Damian but Dick Grayson, Tim Drake, and maybe even more.

Muschietti also has prior experience working with child actors from his work on Stephen King's two-part adaptation of It. So it'd make perfect sense for Muschietti to direct the next iteration of Batman, especially since Gunn likes working with familiar people if he can.

The Flash will be released in theaters on Friday, June 16.