The Flash Movie: Ben Affleck's Batman Featured on New Merch

As The Flash prepares for its upcoming theatrical release, Ben Affleck's Batman has come back into the spotlight for the m+ovie's promotional tour.

Affleck's return as the Caped Crusader became one of the biggest surprises in this movie after many believed he suited up as Batman for the final time in Zack Snyder's Justice League. He'll be one of two Batman in this Multiversal story, which is also set to bring Michael Keaton's 1989 hero back to the big screen for the first time in more than three decades.

The Flash is already set to put Affleck's Batman in an important position plot-wise, as he'll be the one that funds Barry Allen's heroic ventures.

And with only a few months until Affleck appears in what should be his last DC movie as Bruce Wayne, Warner Bros. put the actor back into the spotlight with an exciting new piece of merchandise.

Ben Affleck's Batman Shines in Flash Merch

DC

The DisTrackers Twitter account shared a sneak peek at a new set of Funko Pops! centered on characters from Warner Bros.' The Flash.

Included in this is a look at Ben Affleck's Batman, who dons a suit that is in line with the other costumes that he has worn across his DCEU tenure.

The Batsuit features Batfleck's trademark large bat symbol emblazoned on the chest, as well as the shorter ears that Affleck's version is known for. One notable difference with The Flash's version of the outfit is the bright-yellow belt that Affleck's Dark Knight now wears, which was previously a duller gold color.

DC

This is one of eight different Pops! that are featured in this set, with every character included listed below:

The Flash

Wonder Woman

Barry Allen (2x)

Dark Flash

Iris West

Batman (2x)

The Dark Flash Pop! referenced what will likely be the main villain of the movie - a version of the Flash who boasts a mangled face and a bulkier black version of the Flash suit.

How Big Is Ben Affleck's Role in The Flash?

Seeing Ben Affleck used in new promotional material is certainly exciting, even if this movie will be the last time fans see him don the cape and cowl as Batman.

It's particularly interesting to see him get this treatment considering his role in the movie is said to be relatively small compared to other big names in the story.

Interestingly, Michael Keaton's hero is actually rumored to be one of the leading players in the adventure, using his vast Multiversal knowledge and experience to help Barry Allen and company tackle their upcoming challenges. How things transition from Affleck to Keaton is still a mystery, although seeing Affleck one last time will hopefully help bring his time with the franchise to a satisfying end.

Thankfully, early reports noted that Affleck and Keaton help to make the movie something truly special, with some even comparing it to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Viewers will hopefully learn more about the role Ben Affleck has to play in this wild Multiversal ride once Warner Bros. brings a new trailer at the upcoming Super Bowl, although the secrets behind his appearance will likely be kept as under the radar as possible moving forward.

The Flash will debut in theaters on June 16.