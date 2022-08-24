Aquaman 2 Star Hypes Up Ben Affleck's Batman Return

Due to a hoard of changes in Warner Bros.' schedule for the DC Extended Universe, Ben Affleck has a couple of surprise appearances lined up as Batman over the next year.

The first of these will be in March 2023 with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, as Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry reunites with Batfleck for the first time since both versions of Justice League in 2017 and 2021. With the entire future of the DCEU in question after that, it's unclear how much longer Affleck will stay around, but even these movie credits are more than most fans expected.

With Aquaman 2 expanding far beyond the world of Atlantis into other underwater kingdoms, it's still a mystery how much Affleck will be involved with the plot, especially as it leads into a bigger Multiversal adventure in next summer's The Flash. But as Momoa preps for his second DC solo movie, he seems to be over the moon about having the chance to work with Affleck once again.

Jason Momoa Teases the Love In Affleck's DC Return

DC

Speaking with Variety at the world premiere for See Season 3, Jason Momoa teased what to expect out of his reunion with Ben Affleck in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

When asked about what it was like coming back together on set, Momoa shared just a hint of how much fun they had making the movie together:

"I mean, it’s just hugs and kisses, I love that guy. We get along too well, and it’s very good to see him again. Too much fun, it’s too much fun."

He also offered a tease about what fans can expect from Aquaman 2, noting that there are "a lot of laughs" and "way more humor" in next year's sequel.

What Can Fans Expect from Batman in Aquaman 2?

Aquaman 2 will mark Ben Affleck's fourth appearance within the DCEU as Batman (not counting Zack Snyder's Justice League and his stand-in's appearance in Peacemaker), and it's also his first time in the canon story since the theatrical cut of Justice League turned into an unmitigated disaster. But now, with so many questions regarding where the DCEU is going after next summer, his appearance here will be that much more intriguing.

Rumors noted that Affleck's Batman actually replaced Michael Keaton's version of the Caped Crusader in this movie after test audiences found Keaton's inclusion in the movie somewhat confusing. It's still largely unknown if switching out one Batman for another will change the feel of the story in any way, but it should at least make things a little easier to follow with Affleck and Momoa back alongside each other.

Regardless of the story details, Momoa's expression made it clear how much he loves working with Affleck within the DCEU as they get to join forces for the first time in what will have been two full years. With the promo tour for Aquaman 2 likely to start at the end of this year, more details about Affleck's return should come to light, although Momoa's enthusiasm will hopefully set the stage for something fans will enjoy.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will debut in theaters on March 17, 2023.