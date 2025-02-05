Game Of Thrones 2025 Prequel Series Gets Release Window Update

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has teased when the next spin-off series is likely to arrive.

After finding success with its first Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, HBO is investing heavily in Martin's fantasy world.

The next spin-off set to arrive from the world of Westeros is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a TV show based on Martin's novellas about the hedge knight, Ser Duncan, and his squire, Egg.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Release Window Revealed

HBO

With House of the Dragon Season 3 still some time away, George R.R. Martin has provided hope for fans by narrowing down the release window for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

In his blog, Martin shared his excitement for the upcoming adaptation of his novellas. The author also revealed what he'd heard about a release date for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, saying the series will arrive "later this year" possibly "in the fall:"

"The series will make its debut late this year, I am now told. How late, I could not say. Maybe in the fall."

There have been several updates regarding A Knight of the Seven Kingdom's release date, but no hard confirmations.

The Game of Thrones spin-off was confirmed to be a part of HBO's 2025 programming slate, and Warner Bros. Discovery streaming head JB Perrette said the series was targeting a summer release in December last year.

However, Variety later disputed this, claiming the series was more likely to be released in the fourth quarter of the year.

Adding Martin's recent comments to the mix, it seems more and more likely that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will come out either in late summer or in the fall.

What to Expect From The Next Game of Thrones Prequel

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be a prequel series set in between House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones. Although no familiar characters are expected to appear, the series will include names from some familiar houses like the Targaryens and the Baratheons.

HBO has done little more than release snippets from the Game of Thrones spin-off so it remains difficult to get a read on what to expect from the show. However, Martin set expectations in his blog post, cautioning audiences that the series will be a "character piece" rather than "action, and only action:"

"Viewers who are looking for action, and more action, and only action… well, this one may not satisfy you. There’s a huge fight scene here, as exciting as anyone could ask for, but there are no dragons this time around, no huge battles, no white walkers… this is a character piece, and its focus is on duty and honor, on chivalry and all it means."

Another difference between A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and other Game of Thrones series is its episode count. The prequel is expected to have just six episodes, marking it a shorter experience than the other Westeros-based series.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is expected to release later in 2025 on Max.