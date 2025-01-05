Game of Thrones Prequel 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms': Release Window, Cast & Everything We Know

The Game of Thrones world is expanding in 2025 with a new prequel series based on George R.R. Martin's fantasy world coming to Max.

Confirmed Details About A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

HBO

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Won't Release Until This Summer At the Earliest

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is just one of multiple Game of Thrones spin-offs in the works at HBO. The series has been in development since 2021 and fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival.

While it has been confirmed that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be part of HBO's programming slate in 2025, an exact release date is still being ironed out.

Judging by HBO's 2025 line-up so far, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be released after The White Lotus Season 3 and The Last of Us Season 2, which are both being released before summer.

In late 2024, Warner Bros. Discovery streaming head JB Perrette said A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is targeting a summer release. However, Variety reported that it will more likely be released in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Game of Thrones Prequel Has Cast 14 Actors

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will primarily revolve around the adventures of two characters: Dunk and Egg.

Dunk is short for Ser Duncan the Tall, aka a hedge knight in Westeros played by Peter Claffey. Claffey is known for roles in Bad Sisters and Vikings: Valhalla.

Dunk's squire is the Prince of Westeros, Aegon Targaryen (who is different from the character of the same name in House of the Dragon). Egg will be played by Dexter Sol Ansell, a 10-year-old actor who had a role as a young Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Other members of the great Westerosi houses will also make appearances in the show. However, audiences will likely not be familiar with them as the series is set around 70 years after House of the Dragon and around 100 years before Game of Thrones.

The cast list of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms so far is as follows:

Peter Claffey - Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk)

Dexter Sol Ansell - Egg

Finn Bennett - Aerion Targaryen

Bertie Carvel - Baelor Targaryen

Tanzyn Crawford - Tanselle

Daniel Ings - Ser Lyonel Baratheon

Sam Spruell - Maekar Targaryen

Edward Ashley - Ser Steffon Fossoway

Henry Ashton - Daeron Targaryen

Youssef Kerkour - Steely Pate

Daniel Monks - Ser Manfred Dondarrion

Shaun Thomas - Raymun Fossoway

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor - Plummer

Danny Webb - Ser Arlan of Pennytree

The Show Is Based on George R. R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg

Similar to both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is based on one of the many writings of George R.R. Martin, the author behind the fantasy world of Westeros.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is based on a series of novellas by Martin, titled Tales of Dunk and Egg. The series includes three novellas:

The Hedge Knight (1998)

(1998) The Sworn Sword (2003)

(2003) The Mystery Knight (2010)

The story of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is likely to start with Martin's first novella, which follows Dunk and Egg's first meeting. The plot also involves a trial by combat between Ser Duncan and Prince Aerion Targaryen.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"A century before the events of 'Game of Thrones,' two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

According to HBO Drama Chief Francesa Orsi (via Deadline), A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will have three seasons, with each adapting one of Martin's novellas. Orsi also said the studio would "like more beyond that" pending any further novellas from Martin:

"Ideally year-to-year and arcing out a three-season series, which maps out the three novellas that George wrote. Of course, we’d like more beyond that, and George is continuing to think about the remaining novellas that he still wants to write but at this point, we have our eye on three seasons that would map out each book, each novella."

An official trailer for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is yet to be released online, but some brief clips have been included in marketing trailers for HBO's 2025 slate.

Some notable scenes from the footage show Ser Duncan preparing to participate in a tourney, and wielding his sword against an opponent. A brief look at Egg sitting with a shaven head by the fire is also included.

Duncan can also be heard introducing himself, saying "I'm Ser Duncan the Tall."

It's unclear when HBO will release an official trailer for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, but it will no doubt be soon as the series approaches its 2025 release window.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be released on Max in 2025.