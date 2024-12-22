Fans of The Last of Us know that Season 2 will be released in 2025, but its exact return date has been narrowed thanks to an update from HBO.

The Last of Us Season 2 will continue the story of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) this time drawing from Naughty Dog's second game in the franchise, The Last of Us Part II.

After an immensely popular first season anticipation for The Last of Us Season 2 is at an all-time high as fans eagerly wait to see how the second game translates on-screen.

When Will The Last of Us Season 2 Premiere?

HBO

It has been confirmed for some time that The Last of Us Season 2 will debut in 2025, with the release window recently narrowed down to Spring.

Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav confirmed earlier in the year that The White Lotus Season 3 kicks off HBO's programming slate for the year, followed by Season 2 of The Last of Us.

The recent trailer release for The White Lotus Season 3 confirmed the show premieres on February 16, 2025. This means the eight-episode season will finish its run on April 6, and new episodes of The Last of Us can be expected shortly after.

It is also expected that HBO will want The Last of Us Season 2 to be eligible for 2025 Emmys consideration, meaning it will need to at least begin airing by May 8 which is the cut-off date for eligibility.

This narrows the release window of The Last of Us Season 2 to a handful of potential dates at the end of April or early May 2025. The series, like most HBO marquee titles, is expected to air on Sunday nights.

The possible dates (factoring in a one-week gap from The White Lotus' finale) include April 13, April 20, April 27, and May 4.

How Long Will The Last of Us Season 2 Be?

The Last of Us established itself as an adaptation that is very faithful to the game, and it managed to cover the entirety of the first game in one season.

The Last of Us Part 2 is a much longer video game and, as such, the story is expected to be split across at least two seasons of HBO's TV show.

However, this comes with a reduced episode count, with showrunner Craig Mazin confirming to Deadline that the new season will have only seven episodes, instead of the nine that Season 1 received.

Fans can expect Season 2 of The Last of Us to be spread across almost two months of airtime. Following this HBO is also expected to release Season 2 of Peacemaker and IT: Welcome to Derry in 2025.

The Last of Us Season 2 will be released on Max in Spring 2025.