Game of Thrones’ Next HBO Series Gets Exciting Renewal Update

The chances of a renewal for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms on HBO are looking good.

The upcoming fantasy TV show will be the second spin-off HBO has produced based on George R.R. Martin's Game of Thrones, following the Targaryen-focused prequel House of the Dragon (which is currently preparing for its third season).

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set between the events of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon and follows the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg, aka Aegon Targaryen (no, not that one).

Season 2 Renewal For Game of Thrones' Next Spinoff Series Promising

HBO

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is not set to release until later in 2025, but George R.R. Martin has already provided a promising update on the show's renewal chances.

Speaking to Collider, Martin said he'd seen the first season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (which is based on his Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas) and teased, "it's great," before adding, "they're working on the second season:"

“I’ve seen 'Dunk and Egg', the first season, and it’s great. And now they’re working on the second season."

Martin continued, adding that Dunk and Egg are "really special to [him]" and that the characters are "not what most people would expect:"

"Those are two characters were really special to me, and they’re unusual, those characters. They’re not what most people would expect in a fantasy story."

The author also tempered expectations for those wanting the large-scale battles and fantasy elements of prior Game of Thrones shows, revealing the new show is "a little softer" and "more humorous:"

"It’s a little softer. It’s a little more humorous. I hope the audience will be open to that kind of change."

What Is the Future of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?

Season 1 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be based on Martin's first novella, The Hedge Knight. However, there are two more in the series that can form the basis of the story in future seasons.

HBO Drama head Francesca Orsi said in 2023 that they were looking at "a three-season series" for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, with each adapting one of Martin's novellas. Should Martin write any further stories in the series, the plan would be to adapt these as well.

With Martin's recent update, it seems like this plan is coming to fruition, although HBO has yet to announce an official renewal for the series.

Regardless, this is a great indicator of the faith that HBO has in the new Game of Thrones spin-off, with work on a new season seemingly beginning long before the first season has even aired.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' first season will be released on Max in 2025.