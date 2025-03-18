Disney’s Snow White might not hit theaters until Friday, March 21, but fans can watch a special look at the film streaming right now.

A remake of the iconic 1937 original (and Disney’s very first animated feature) Snow White promises to take the titular princess and all seven of her dwarven companions into live-action.

Disney+ Releases Snow White Special Look With Rachel Zegler and Songwriters

Disney

Now available to stream on Disney+ is a special look at 2025’s Snow White live-action remake.

This 3-minute-long preview is meant as a primer to familiarize viewers with the world of the film. It includes new interviews with songwriters Pasek and Paul, as well as Snow White herself, Rachel Zegler.

The sneak peek showcases a conversation between Zegler and the movie’s musical talent as they discuss one of Snow White’s standout tracks "Waiting on a Wish." The song, as Zegler explained, was written in the style of other Disney Princess "I Want" numbers, such as "Part of Your World."

Pasek and Paul discussed what went into crafting "Waiting on a Wish:"

"We were just excited to get to be a part of anything that Disney does. A Disney Princess is so desiring of a life that either used to be hers or one that’s out there waiting for her and getting to kind of wrap our minds around what that would look like for Snow White was really exciting."

The special look then shifted into an extended clip from the film featuring Rachel Zegler performing "Waiting on a Wish.”"

Early critic reactions to Snow White have latched onto Zegler’s reportedly pitch-perfect embodiment of the title character, which will surely prove exciting for those looking forward to the movie.

When Could Snow White Stream on Disney+?

Despite Snow White not heigh ho-ing into theaters just yet, many have already wondered when the full movie could make its way onto Disney+’s streaming catalog.

Considering that Disney+ has not made an official announcement to that effect, it’s a little tricky to nail down an exact date. But looking back at some of the studio’s recent theatrical windows, a rough timeframe for Snow White on Disney+ can be sussed out.

In recent months, movies like Moana 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Inside Out 2 all ran for roughly 106 days in cinemas before landing on Disney+. If this pattern holds for Snow White, it would place its Disney+ arrival in early July.

Additionally, Disney releases are typically made available for digital purchase after a time just north of 60 days at the theater. That means that Snow White will likely hit digital storefronts sometime around late May.

See below for some relevant release comparisons:

Moana 2 : Theatrical: November 27, 2024 Digital: January 28, 2025 (63 Days) Streaming: March 12, 2025 (106 days)

: Deadpool & Wolverine : Theatrical: July 26, 2024 Digital: October 1, 2024 (68 days) Streaming: November 12, 2024 (110)

: Inside Out 2 : Theatrical: June 14, 2024 Digital: August 20, 2024 (67 days after theatrical) Streaming: September 25, 2024 (103 days after theatrical)

:

Walt Disney Studios’ Snow White’s theatrical release is slated for Friday, March 21. Read all about the film’s cast and characters here.