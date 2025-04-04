Heigh-ho, Heigh-ho, it's to Disney+ Snow White will go; but the question is how long will audiences have to wait?

Starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, Disney's live-action remake of 1937's animated Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs offers a new take on Snow White's prince and an expanded story.

Unfortunately, mixed reviews and Rachel Zegler's controversial comments made this Disney Princess remake more of a poisoned apple than box office gold, leaving audiences to wonder when they can check it out at home.

When Will Snow White Come to Digital?

Following Snow White's theatrical debut on March 21, fans have begun to wonder what awaits the remake after its big-screen run.

Audiences looking to discover or revisit Snow White should expect the film's online release first, which is when the remake comes to digital or premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV.

In recent years, Disney movies have arrived on digital roughly 60 days after their theatrical debut. Therefore, if Snow White follows a similar release pattern to previous animated and live-action films, it will likely drop on digital around mid to late May.

Below is a list of recent Disney and Pixar animated projects and their theatrical-to-digital windows for comparison:

Moana 2 : (63 Days) Theatrical: November 27, 2024 Digital: January 28, 2025

: (63 Days) Deadpool & Wolverine : (68 Days) Theatrical: July 26, 2024 Digital: October 1, 2024

: (68 Days) Inside Out 2 : (67 Days) Theatrical: June 14, 2024 Digital: August 20, 2024

: (67 Days) Little Mermaid : (61 Days) Theatrical: May 26, 2023 Digital: July 25, 2023

: (61 Days)

When Will Snow White Stream on Disney Plus?

After Snow White is only available for digital purchase for a set period of time, the live-action remake will then make its way to Disney+.

Now, while it's true that Disney has been extending the window between a movie's theatrical and Disney+ streaming debut, based on recent Disney+ drops, Snow White is still expected to begin streaming on the platform in early July.

This is because Disney has seemingly settled on an average 100-day window between a film's theatrical debut and its arrival on Disney+, as evidenced by Inside Out 2, which was a box-office smash for Disney and Pixar.

Check out other Disney/Pixar theatrical-to-streaming windows for reference below:

Moana 2 : (106 Days) Theatrical: November 27, 2024 Streaming: March 12, 2025

: (106 Days) Deadpool & Wolverine : (110 Days) Theatrical: July 26, 2024 Streaming: November 12, 2024

: (110 Days) Inside Out 2 : (103 Days) Theatrical: June 14, 2024 Streaming: September 25, 2024

: (103 Days) Little Mermaid : (104 Days) Theatrical: May 26, 2023 Streaming: September 6, 2023

: (104 Days)

Since Snow White failed to perform at the box office, Disney isn't expected to extend its theatrical run or its digital release. Therefore, an early July premiere on Disney+ appears to be a safe bet, especially since it gives the platform something new to offer over the Fourth of July holiday.

Snow White is playing in theaters worldwide.