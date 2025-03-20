Snow White 2025 Seven Dwarfs Cast: Live-Action vs Cartoon Photo Comparison

The Seven Dwarfs will be portrayed in a live-action adaptation of Snow White close to a century after the original animated film's release.

Disney's Snow White (starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot as Snow White and the Evil Queen, respectively) will be making its long-awaited premiere on March 21, 2025.

The movie has been the subject of criticism from many before its release. The official trailer was severely dislike-bombed when it first debuted due to the remake changing elements from the original film and using CGI versions of the Seven Dwarfs instead of casting actors with Achondroplasia (dwarfism).

Snow White's Seven Dwarfs Cast Members

Jeremy Swift - Doc

Jeremy Swift will bring the leader of the Seven Dwarfs to life in Disney's upcoming Snow White film (find out what Snow White was rated here).

If the live-action version of Doc is similar to the original, he will be kindhearted and talk with a speech impediment. It is unclear if that trait will be carried over, though, as not enough footage of him has been released in any promotional footage.

Stylistically, Doc looks similar in live-action to how he looked in the 1937 film. Both versions have brown eyes, a rounder face, and glasses. Unlike some of the other Dwarfs, Doc will also have the same color beard (white) in the upcoming movie as in the original.

However, his eyebrows are quite bushy and white, whereas in the animated movie, Doc's eyebrows are thin and black.

Swift is best known for his work in Ted Lasso, Mary Poppins Returns, and Downton Abbey.

Martin Klebba - Grumpy

Longtime Disney actor Martin Klebba will play Grumpy in the new Snow White movie.

Arguably the most popular of the Seven Dwarfs, Grumpy is best known for his constant scowl, which will seemingly carry over into live-action based on released footage.

Grumpy's beard in the 1937 version is rather long, one of the more significant style changes in the new movie. In the trailers, it is a few inches long and comes just to his collarbone instead of near his waist.

In the live-action film, his nose is also more proportionate to the size of his head. In the animated one, it was much larger and redder to accentuate his grumpiness.

Klebba is best known for playing Marty in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise but has also appeared in Knee High P.I. and Oz the Great and Powerful.

George Salazar - Happy

The jolliest dwarf in Snow White, Happy, will be played by George Salazar. Other than the color of his facial hair, Salazar's version will look similar to the original.

In 1937's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Happy had a short white beard and bushy white eyebrows. Of course, he almost always sported a smile as well.

Salazar's Happy will also have a short beard in the remake, but it is primarily black, sprinkling a few strands of white throughout. His eyebrows are also black and not nearly as thick as in the animated version.

Salazar can also be seen in American Crime Story, Superstore, and Nancy Drew.

Andy Grotelueschen - Sleepy

Once again, both versions of Sleepy look fairly similar in style. Played by Andy Grotelueschen, the live-action Sleepy will have a long beard that is black and rather standard-sized eyebrows.

This is similar to the animated Sleepy, who also has a long beard and proportionate eyebrows. The only real difference is that the animated version of Sleepy has an entirely white beard.

In the upcoming title, Sleepy's face looks a bit thinner than the animated version's, and his eyes don't seem quite as tired, but fans can still expect him to be nodding off any chance he gets.

Grotelueschen has also starred in A Complete Unknown, Coin Heist, and Red Dead Redemption II.

Tituss Burgess - Bashful

Tituss Burgess will hide behind his beard and anything else he can find in Snow White while playing Bashful, the most romantic of all the Seven Dwarfs.

In promo footage for Snow White, Bashful has been shown to have a bit of hair on display, even while wearing his hat. This is a big change from the animated 1937 movie since, in the film, Bashful's hair barely peeked out the side of his hat.

His beard is also different. The new Bashful has a dark brown beard, while the original has a white one.

It is also worth noting that in the upcoming movie, Bashful's ears are displayed while he is wearing his hat, while in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, his ears are covered by his hat.

Burgess can also be seen in Central Park, Dolemite Is My Name, and Set It Up.

Jason Kravits - Sneezy

Veteran actor Jason Kravits is lending his talents to Snow White to play Sneezy, the hay fever-ridden dwarf who could break into a spell of sneezing at any moment.

Both versions of Sneezy have relatively short beards and round faces. The animated Sneezy has a white beard, while the live-action Sneezy has a black one. However, other than that, not much is different.

Like Bashful, Sneezy's ears aren't hidden by his hat, which is another style change from the original.

Kravits has played in The Practice, The Stepford Wives, and Sweet November.

Andrew Barth Feldman - Dopey

Disney

Andrew Barth Feldman recently became popular after starring alongside Jennifer Lawrence in the 2023 comedy No Hard Feelings. In 2025's Snow White, he will be taking on the role of Dopey.

Dopey has always been an objectively cute dwarf. He is the youngest of the seven and doesn't speak; instead, he communicates through pantomime actions.

Of all the new versions of the Seven Dwarfs, Dopey probably looks the most similar to the original. Being so young, neither has a beard, but both feature large ears that poke out from under their hat.

Feldman has also appeared in Foul Play, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and Saturday Night.

Snow White will be released in theaters on Friday, March 21.