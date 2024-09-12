Inside Out 2 Disney+ Streaming Release Date Finally Gets Announced - And It's Sooner Than Expected

Disney and Pixar's latest animated hit, Inside Out 2, finally has an official release date on Disney+.

To many fans’ surprise, Inside Out 2 became easily the biggest theatrical release of 2024 financially and critically. It earned a 91% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes and, as of writing, it ranks as the eighth-highest-grossing movie of all time at the global box office with nearly $1.7 billion in revenue.

While Inside Out 2's characters already have a future in other projects, the sequel's streaming release has been up in the air for some time. For the better part of three months, that release date was a complete mystery as its box office haul continued to rise.

Disney+ Announces Streaming Release Date for Inside Out 2

On September 12, Disney+ officially announced when the newest Pixar movie, Inside Out 2, will be released on the streaming service.

Inside Out 2 will be available for fans to stream worldwide starting on Wednesday, September 25.

This release date marks a 103-day gap between the sequel's June 14 theatrical debut and its streaming arrival.

