Disney Announces Return of Inside Out 2 Emotions for New 2025 TV Series

Familiar emotions from Inside Out 2 are coming to Disney+ in Disney and Pixar's brand-new series, Dream Productions.

From the world of Inside Out, Dream Productions is a TV streaming series centered on the studio inside Riley's mind, which is tasked with creating Riley's hit dreams.

Among the new 2025 Disney+ project's cast are five emotions last seen in Pixar's Inside Out 2.

5 Inside Out 2 Characters Returning for Disney+ Show

Joy - Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler

The sunny and jubilant Joy is back behind the console for Dream Productions. However, since the focus is on the fast-paced studio, it will be interesting to see how she influences the stories playing out in Riley's subconscious and how they also influence her.

Saturday Night Live! and Parks and Recreation star Amy Poehler is confirmed to return as the voice of Joy for the series.

Disgust - Liza Lapira

Liza Lapira

Since Dream Productions is expected to show how the studio deals with dreams that just aren't working for Riley anymore, the glittery green Disgust may have much to say and feedback to share on Disney+.

After taking over the role of Mindy Kaling for Inside Out 2, actress Liza Lapira is set to return to voice Disgust.

Fear - Tony Hale

Tony Hale

Fear is also one of the original emotions returning for Dream Productions, and like Disgust, he may have a lot to do, especially if the studio churns out a nightmare or two.

Tony Hale, known for Arrested Development and his role as Forky in Toy Story 4, will be back voicing his purple sweater vest-sporting emotion for the upcoming Pixar animation project.

Sadness - Phyllis Smith

Phyllis Smith

Joining the crew for this Disney+ tale is the sorrowful Sadness (Phyllis Smith), whose tears and turtleneck are expected regardless of the dreams Dream Productions churns out.

However, since Dream Productions is confirmed to be a mockumentary-style series, The Office star Phyllis Smith is sure to feel right at home.

Anger - Lewis Black

Lewis Black

Will Dream Productions' lackluster dreams put Anger (and thus Riley) in a bad mood? It's possible, especially if tensions are high at the studio as the crew struggles to create a successful tween dream.

Voicing the oft-annoyed and cantankerous Anger is Man of the Year's Lewis Black, another original Inside Out star.

The Rest of Pixar's Dream Productions Cast

Of course, Riley will play a key role in Dream Productions, and Kensington Tallman will provide her voice for the streaming comedy.

However, since the streaming series is set between 2015's Inside Out and 2024's Inside Out 2, audiences will be seeing Riley before the pivotal events of the recent box office juggernaut.

This means other Inside Out 2 characters, including new emotions like Anxiety and Envy, are not expected nor confirmed for Disney+'s Dream Productions.

But additional characters featured in the show will include Jean, played by Maya Rudolph, and Paula, a longtime director of Riley's dreams, voiced by Paula Pell.

Dream Productions will also feature Xeni, played by Richard Ayoade, a confident daydream director Paula learns to work with to save her career.

Pixar's Dream Productions is set to arrive on Disney+ in 2025.

