Following a record-breaking box office run, Inside Out 2 is finally coming home with even more content for Disney and Pixar fans to enjoy.

On Tuesday, August 20, Inside Out 2 will become available for digital purchase and on September 10th will hit 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

The film will be bundled with never-before-seen deleted scenes, bonus features, and a new look at the making of the hit family sequel.

Inside Out 2's Bonus Features List Revealed

Inside Out 2 Steelbook

When Inside Out 2 arrives on digital platforms and physical disks, fans will have access to five deleted scenes and two bonus features in addition to the film.

Here's a breakdown of all the anticipated bonus content and what to expect:

Bonus Features:

New Emotions

Disney describes "New Emotions" as a documentary where Pixar explores how the sequel team created, designed, and cast the film's new roster of emotions while exploring how to convey Riley's mind transitioning into that of a teen.

Unlocking the Vault

In this bonus feature, Pixar creatives break down Inside Out 2's "The Vault" and what inspired Riley's suppressed memories of Bloofy and Lance Slashblade. Animators will also explore the challenge of utilizing 2D animation within a CG Pixar film.

Deleted Scenes:

Cold Open

The first deleted scene is an alternate opening for the film, showing Riley struggling through an original song she penned for a school audition.

Broken Joy

This deleted scene shows Joy questioning if she's malfunctioned after realizing she can't drive the console.

Pool Party

After Riley embarrasses herself at a pool party, "Anxiety" becomes "Self-Loathing," leading to the original cast of emotions being kicked out of headquarters.

Puberty Park

Joy and Riley's original emotions are on the run from mind worker cops in the middle of a puberty-themed amusement park.

Shame Spiral

Inside Out 2's final deleted scene shows the pandemonium unleashed in Riley's mind after she plays "Never Have I Ever" at a lock-in with older girls.

Inside Out 2 Blu-ray

[ Disney Plus' Inside Out 2 Release Breaks a Pixar Streaming Record ]

When Will Inside Out 2 Stream on Disney+?

Disney-Pixar

Given the blockbuster success of Inside Out 2, fans aren't just getting more content with this batch of bonus features but an inside look into the minds (and possibly emotions) of the Pixar team responsible for the sequel.

That story could prove as compelling as Riley's, especially given the standard the original film set in 2015.

But now that audiences know when to buy the film, the next big question is when they can stream it.

While Disney has yet to reveal the date of its Disney+ debut, it's possible that Inside Out 2 will arrive in September. However, October may be more likely, especially if the animated comedy continues to perform well at the box office.

Inside Out 2 becomes available for digital release on Tuesday, August 20 and Blu-ray on September 10.

Check out other Inside Out 2 stories from The Direct below:

Inside Out 3: Will It Release? Director Reveals Potential Ideas

Inside Out 2: Pixar Reveals 3 More Cut Emotions (Photos)

Inside Out 2 Characters: All New & Returning Emotions, Humans & Other Players (Photos)