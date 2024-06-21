6 Movies Like Inside Out 2 You Can Watch At Home Now

Inside Out 2's commercial and critical success have led fans to search for similar movies to watch at home while they wait for its digital and streaming release.

A report from Bloomberg in May 2024 revealed that Inside Out 2's theatrical run will last for at least 100 days, meaning that it will be a while before it eventually premieres on Disney+.

Inside Out 2 is a coming-of-age story that dives deep into Riley's growth from a kid to a teenager complete with a brand new group of emotions that clashes with the original ones led by Joy.

6 Movies Like Inside Out 2 Fans Can Watch at Home

Toy Story 3

Inside Out 2 and Toy Story 3 have many similarities, with both Pixar movies focused on the complexities of growing up and moving forward in life. The only difference is that Riley's emotions will stay with her forever unlike Andy's toys.

Riley's emotions and Andy's toys also deal with trying to find their purpose as they see their humans experience massive changes in their respective lives.

You can watch Toy Story 3 on Disney+ here!

Turning Red

Another coming-of-age tale that fits the themes of Inside Out 2 is Pixar's Turning Red. The movie revolves around Meilin Lee, who deals with a huge physical change by turning into a red panda whenever she is stressed or excited.

Turning Red and Inside Out 2 both showcase the protagonists (Riley and Mei) trying their best to accept change while staying true to their sense of self.

A bonus is seeing the truth behind the ups and downs of friendship and how it helps children grow throughout their journey in life.

You can watch Turning Red on Disney+ here!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Inside Out 2 both succeed in showcasing the struggles of its protagonist (Riley and Miles) in trying to fit in a new environment alongside his peers.

Riley's journey in Inside Out 2 is similar to Miles Morales' in Into the Spider-Verse since both characters find themselves in a situation where they try to impress their new friends with hopes of being accepted.

The fact that Miles needs to accept who he is and not who he wants to be is a fitting resolution to his journey whereas Riley's growth is anchored by the emotions coming together to form her complex personality instead of a one-sided Sense of Self.

You can watch Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse here!

Soul

While Pixar's Soul is a movie about dealing with death, the movie's overarching theme of Joe's passion for music carried a good chunk of its runtime similar to how Inside Out 2 captured the importance of Riley's love for hockey as the driving force of her journey in the sequel.

You can watch Soul on Disney+ here!

Luca

Inside Out 2 is all about friendships and one Pixar movie that comes to mind when dealing with that topic is Luca.

Luca showcases how an unusual friendship between a human and a sea monster can turn into a strong bond that could last for a long time.

Much of Inside Out 2 sees Riley trying to impress Val and the members of the Firehawks so that she can be accepted.

In many ways, this is similar to how Luca ventured on land to find friends, with him getting out of his comfort zone and trying new things to gain a sense of camaraderie.

You can watch Luca on Disney+ here!

Inside Out

It is a no-brainer that hardcore fans of Inside Out 2 would want to do a rewatch of the first movie on Disney+ before or even after seeing the Pixar sequel.

2015's Inside Out introduced viewers to Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust and how they help Riley in her day-to-day life. The movie also highlights the bond between Joy and Sadness as they discover the importance of one another in Riley's life.

Aside from earning widespread acclaim from fans and critics, Inside Out's rewatchability is a welcome experience for kids and adults alike as it perfectly embraces what it means to grow up.

You can watch Inside Out on Disney+ here!

Inside Out 2 is now playing in theaters worldwide.

