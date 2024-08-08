Inside Out 2 Gets Imminent Online Streaming Release Date (Report)

Inside Out 2 now reportedly has an online release date, leaving many wondering exactly when the hit Disney/Pixar sequel will begin streaming on Disney+.

Although fans can see a short preview of Inside Out 2 on Disney+, it remains a theatrical exclusive movie long after hitting the big screen on June 14.

This move is by no means surprising as the sequel continues to dominate the global box office. It stands as the highest-grossing film of 2024 at just under $1.6 billion (per Box Office Mojo) and knocked it out of the park critically with a score of over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

According to When To Stream on X (formerly Twitter), Inside Out 2 will be available to purchase and stream via Premium Video On-Demand (PVOD) storefronts starting on Tuesday, August 20.

This will mark a 67-day gap between the Disney/Pixar sequel's initial release in theaters and its eventual online debut.

For a frame of reference, Pixar's last theatrical release, Elemental, had a 60-day gap for its theatrical-to-digital window.

Also important to compare is both films' box office earnings, as Elemental finished with a gross earning of just under $500 million at the global box office (per Box Office Mojo). This pales in comparison to Inside Out 2, which more than tripled Elemental's box office haul.

When Will Elemental Begin Streaming on Disney+?

Aside from the fact that Inside Out 2 was guaranteed at least 100 days in theaters before going to streaming, the film's box office and critical success have justified that extended run.

This number broke the record for Pixar's longest theatrical premiere-to-streaming gap for a movie, and should Inside Out 2 continue performing this well, that record may extend further.

If the 100-day mark holds, the 2024 sequel would hit Disney+ on or close to September 22, about a month after its online release date. That date could be potentially pushed to late October as well if Disney and Pixar feel confident enough about Inside Out 2's staying power.

Interestingly, in the short preview for Inside Out 2 released on Disney+ in late July, it was still listed as playing exclusively in theaters. This could be a sign that Disney and Pixar hope to keep it exclusive to the big screen for as long as possible, leaving fans anxiously waiting until a later date for it to begin streaming

Inside Out 2 is still playing in theaters worldwide.

