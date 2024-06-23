As Inside Out 2 continues its run in theaters, fans may begin to wonder when the film will line up its Disney+ streaming release.

Pixar's emotion-based sequel finally hit cinemas around the world in early June, arriving to rave reviews and a stellar box office debut.

But, as is the case with every movie nowadays, its theatrical run cannot last forever. As the weeks go on, the highly-celebrated Pixar sequel will approach the next phase of its life, arriving on digital PVOD platforms for purchase before coming to the Disney-owned streamer, Disney+.

When Will Inside Out 2 Start Streaming on Disney+?

Looking at past precedent, one can begin to predict when Inside Out 2's Disney+ streaming release will likely happen.

The hit Pixar sequel has not yet had its official streaming release plan announced, but Disney (and in turn Pixar) has settled into a fairly consistent pattern when it comes to putting its biggest theatrical releases on the platform.

Typically, as of late, Disney's biggest movies have come to Disney+ roughly three months (or 90 days) after their theatrical debut.

All three of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, and fellow Pixar hit Elemental followed this release pattern in the last 12 months, hitting the service exactly 90 days after its big-screen debut.

If Inside Out 2 were to follow this 90-day theatrical-to-streaming window, that would put its Disney+ release date somewhere around Thursday, September 12.

That is only if Inside Out 2 follows that particular pattern. Disney's most recent animated blockbuster, Wish, seemed to buck that trend.

After debuting in theaters in November 2023, Wish took 134 days to come to Disney+, arriving on the service in early April.

This could have been a one-off situation for the company, but it also may be hinting at a change in strategy for the studio's animated films.

Disney could opt for a Wish-sized gap between coming to theaters and streaming for Inside Out 2, especially given the success the movie has already seen.

The animated sequel was a major hit for the House of Mouse, earning the biggest opening weekend of 2024 ($285.7 million worldwide) and showing no signs of slowing down.

Because of this success, Disney may be inclined to keep the Pixar hit in theaters for as long as possible, perhaps pushing its streaming release down the calendar to somewhere around that 130-day post-theatrical release mark.

If that is the case, then fans should not expect Inside Out 2's streaming release until mid-October at the earliest.

Below is a list of recent Disney and Pixar films and their theatrical-to-streaming windows for comparison:

Lightyear (June 17, 2022 - August 3, 2022) - 48 Days

(June 17, 2022 - August 3, 2022) - 48 Days Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023 - August 2, 2023) - 90 Days

(May 5, 2023 - August 2, 2023) - 90 Days Elemental (June 16, 2023 - September 13, 2024) - 90 Days

(June 16, 2023 - September 13, 2024) - 90 Days The Marvels (November 10, 2023 - February 7, 2024) - 90 Days

(November 10, 2023 - February 7, 2024) - 90 Days Wish (November 22, 2023 - April 3, 2024) - 134 Days

Inside Out 2's Other Home Release Plans

Besides Inside Out 2's Disney+ streaming release, there are a few other variables fans will surely be thinking about as the movie marches along on its theatrical run.

The first of these will be the film's online PVOD release date. This will see the movie be made available in homes for purchase on services like YouTube, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Disney's most recent animated epic, Wish was released digitally 62 days after its November 2023 theatrical debut.

That seems typical for Disney's big-screen fare at this point, meaning Inside Out 2 should not be expected to arrive on digital storefronts until at least mid-August (somewhere around 60 days after it came to theaters).

As for the movie's physical release (DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD), that should come somewhere closer to its Disney+ release date.

Disney's current physical release plans usually see the film come to the format anywhere between two weeks and a month before their Disney+ debut.

Thus, fans should be on the lookout for Inside Out 2 Blu-ray disks and DVDs, sometime in either late August or early-to-mid September.

Inside Out 2 is now playing in theaters.

