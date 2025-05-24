Here’s Why the Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Is So Much Longer Than the Animated Original

Compared to the tight pacing of the original, the 2025 Lilo & Stitch remake takes more time exploring emotional depth, adding new characters and subplots, and modernizing the story for today’s audiences. These choices affect not just the film’s tone, but its structure, pacing, and even its musical moments.

How Long Is Disney's Lilo & Stitch Live-Action Remake?

Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch remake runs for 108 minutes, noticeably longer than the original 2002 animated classic’s 85-minute runtime. While the heart of the story remains focused on sisterhood, found family, and the bonds of ‘ohana, this new version makes several key changes that stretch the runtime and signal a shift in how Disney is reimagining its animated classics.

Why the Runtime Is Longer Than the Original

Disney

One of the biggest factors in the longer runtime is the film’s deeper focus on Lilo (Maia Kealoha) and Nani (Sydney Agudong). The live-action remake devotes more scenes to their emotional dynamic, including Nani’s struggle to balance her dreams with the responsibility of raising Lilo after their parents’ deaths. The film expands on Nani’s backstory; she is shown as a surfer and aspiring marine biologist and includes quiet, emotional moments of connection and conflict between the sisters that add several minutes to the story.

The addition of new characters also stretches the narrative. Tūtū (Amy Hill), a neighbor who becomes a guiding presence for the girls, adds a calm, spiritual layer not seen in the original. Meanwhile, Mrs. Kekoa (Tia Carrere), a social worker monitoring Lilo’s well-being, brings a new subplot to the film. This storyline, which introduces scenes involving foster care drama and social intervention, adds emotional tension and extends the runtime while grounding the story in more real-world scenarios.

Several plot points are also reimagined. The original antagonist, Captain Gantu, is notably absent. Instead, the villain's focus shifts to Dr. Jumba Jookiba (Zach Galifianakis), whose pursuit of Stitch becomes more prominent. A major new sequence shows Stitch crashing a Hawaiian wedding instead of the original’s Elvis-themed beach scene, another example of the film’s approach to remixing familiar scenes.

Disney

Visually and musically, the remake leans into its new medium. With CGI rendering alien characters like Stitch, Pleakley (Billy Magnussen), and the Grand Councilwoman (Hannah Waddingham), the film adds elaborate sequences, including time-consuming scenes on the Galactic Federation’s planet. Filmed entirely in Hawaii, the movie also features sweeping shots of beaches, luaus, and jungle landscapes. These richly detailed scenes replace the original’s stylized watercolor backdrops with immersive live-action environments.

Musically, the film retains fan-favorite Elvis songs like "Hound Dog" and "(You’re the) Devil in Disguise" but also introduces a cover of "Burning Love" by Bruno Mars’ nephews, as well as a reimagined "Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride" performed by American Idol winner Iam Tongi and the Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus. An original song, "He Lei Pāpahi No Lilo a me Stitch," rounds out the new soundtrack. Each of these additions is featured in extended musical numbers that take their time within the story.

Whether all of these additions justify the extended runtime will likely depend on how attached audiences are to the original’s fast-paced charm. However, it is clear that Disney’s Lilo & Stitch remake is not just padding for time; it is retooling the story for a new generation.