Epic Universe Director Explains Why The Mario Movie Didn't Impact Nintendo Land

Universal Epic Universe's Super Nintendo World is the first theme park version of the Mushroom Kingdom to welcome fans following the 2023 release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. But despite the Nintendo film's box office success, this gamer's paradise opted for a different focus.

On May 22, Universal Orlando officially opened the gates to Universal Epic Universe, a next-gen, 21st Century theme park consisting of five immersive lands. Among them is Super Nintendo World, Epic Universe's only non-original theme park land and the third version to debut following the opening of Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Japan and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Here, park goers access the land just as Mario would, via a green warp pipe (sound effects included) that leads into Princess Peach's Castle and the second floor of the colorful, kinetic Mushroom Kingdom populated by Yoshis, Goombas, Piranha plants, and even Pikmin.

Super Nintendo World also offers three attractions, such as the augmented reality Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, located inside Bowser's Castle, Yoshi's Adventure, a chill, slow-moving ride above and through the land, and Donkey Kong Country's Mine-Cart Madness coaster.

Epic Universe's version of Super Nintendo World was being developed when Chris Pratt's version of the red-hatted plumber powered up the box office in 2023. But when asked about the movie (and upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie sequels) influence on the land, Epic Universe's Executive Creative Director Steve Tatham shared with The Direct what the park team "really focused on" and what they didn't:

"I mean, we're happy that was a success. But if you talk about Donkey Kong Country, for example, that's been around for four decades, so there is already an idea in the minds of those players, those guests, those people that know and love those stories, and we really wanted to resonate with them. So we're not focused on any particular game or any particular movie, we're really focused on those characters and those stories and those environments in which those characters could live."

Unlike the Mushroom Kingdom, Donkey Kong Country is a lush, jungle environment anchored by Mine-Cart Madness, a described "Boom Coaster" that allows for the illusion of jumping over missing sections of a false track. The coaster itself takes place in temple ruins, simulates the shakiness of gameplay, and even includes a few "splashy" encounters in pursuit of the Golden Banana. But in addition to the coaster, Nintendo fans in Donkey Kong Country can also meet Donkey Kong under his thatched-roof treehouse, shop at Funky Kong's airplane, or grab a tropical snack at The Bubbly Barrel.

According to Tatham, focusing on these familiar video game-inspired environments and "guests' role in that story" was Epic Universe's priority, not a "particular moment from a film:"

"So we started by thinking, 'Well, Donkey Kong is in the jungle. So we need to create a jungle experience that's different than Super Mario Land with Mount Beanpole.' So it's a different environment, so we really think about those stories, what is the guests' role in that story? So rather than drawing from any particular moment from a film, we really wanted to get that emotional experience across to our guests."

Future Impacts Coming to Super Nintendo World

While the team behind Epic Universe's Super Nintendo World opted to concentrate on familiar, immersive environments to connect with fans, it's difficult to imagine that Nintendo's big screen goals won't utlimately impact the land and its appeal.

If the upcoming sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie is another box office win, audiences will no doubt want to experience the on-screen world for themselves, an experience that is now possible thanks to Universal's theme park lands. Furthermore, a certain Zelda Easter egg inside Epic Universe sparked fan speculation that Universal Orlando is eying that Nintendo franchise for an upcoming expansion (find out what Epic Universe's director said about Zelda here!), a possibility that could be further fueled by the live-action Legend of Zelda movie coming to theaters in 2026.

Overall, despite Super Mario and Donkey Kong being decades-old franchises, their presence in new media, including theme parks and film, can only help the brand maintain its pop culture relevance while winning over new fans.