One of the stars behind Daredevil: Born Again shared their thoughts on the possibility of the resurrection of dead characters being explored in Season 2. Season 1 of the Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-led Disney+ series opened with the shocking death of Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson from the Netflix Daredevil series, leading many to wonder if the beloved MCU character will ever return.

Matt Murdock actor and series lead Charlie Cox addressed exactly that in an online fan Q&A, teasing his thoughts on the idea of characters like Foggy coming back from the dead in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. While the Daredevil brand has remained one of Marvel Comics' most grounded for over 60 years, there is some precedent should Born Again want to explore more supernatural fare, like the idea of resurrection.

In a clip shared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! social feeds (as preserved by fans on Reddit), Cox shared his thoughts on dead characters coming back to life in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, saying, "Anything is possible:"

"Anything is possible. Maybe."

This follows several notable character deaths in Season 1, including Foggy Nelson and the art-loving serial killer Muse.

Fans got a tease that perhaps resurrection may be on the cards for the show's second season as Season 2 kicked off production in New York City.

In the wake of Season 1's release, Marvel Studios Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, teased that both Foggy and Deborah Ann Woll's Karen would be "coming back for Season 2:"

"Without going into spoiler territory, I will say that both Deborah and Elden are coming back for Season 2. I will say, I see Karen and Foggy as being intrinsically tied to Matt. I do not think there is a Matt Murdock story without those two characters, and I am excited to see them both in Season 2 as well."

How these dead characters could return remains to be seen, but it sounds like the super-powered streaming series is setting up some sort of supernatural twist to come with Season 2.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 marks the second release in Disney+'s continuation of the hit Netflix Daredevil series that aired on the platform from 2015 to 2018. Born Again once again follows blind lawyer Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) as he cleans up New York's crime-riddled streets both in the courtroom and as the masked vigilante Daredevil.

Season 2 is set to focus on a New York City in ruins, as Vincent D'Onofrio's Mayor Wilson Fisk declares war on the superhero vigilantes of the Big Apple. No specific release information for Season 2 has been made public, but it has been teased for a debut sometime early next year.

How Could Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Bring the Dead Back to Life?

Marvel Studios

It might seem a little outlandish for Daredevil: Born Again to dip its toes into the idea of resurrection/bringing the dead back to life in Season 2, but there are a few ways the series could make it work.

Regarding Foggy Nelson, there is some precedent of the character returning from the great beyond. In the comics, Foggy defied death, hiding in plain sight during one of Daredevil's early adventures.

In Daredevil #82, Foggy was stabbed during a visit to his friend Matt Murdock, who was in prison at the time. However, just five issues later, it was revealed that Foggy had not died and had been put into witness protection by the FBI, living under a new identity.

Marvel Comics

There is a chance Born Again goes this direction with Foggy's story, with the character perhaps staging his death to protect Matt from getting involved in a case he was working on or something like that.

Another possibility could involve an old MCU staple, the Soul Stone. Fans seem to think they got a glimpse of the mysterious gem in Born Again Episode 5, as an orange diamond was shown off during that episode's central bank heist (an episode Charlie Cox has said he did not like doing).

Perhaps that was the Soul Stone, and it could be used to bring back Matt's trusty lawyer friend. That would be a bit of a stretch for the typically grounded Born Again series, but it remains a theory that should not be entirely discounted.

These resurrection teases could also have nothing to do with Foggy Nelson. Another character that died in Season 1 was series villain Muse. The New York City serial killer, who drained his victims of their blood and used it to paint massive murals all over the city, met his end in the office of therapist Heather Glenn, as she shot the criminal while he tussled with a masked Daredevil.

In the comics, Muse's death does not stop the character. Instead of fading away, Muse's soul occupies the body of a New York art student, Morgan Whittier, who picks up the mantle and continues his reign of terror.

That could be the direction Born Again Season 2 goes, bringing back the big bad while giving him a new face in the process.