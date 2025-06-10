Marvel Studios’ Black Panther Series Might Finally Tell the Captain America Story Fans Have Wanted for Years

When Marvel Animation’s long-awaited Eyes of Wakanda series lands on Disney+ later this year, it will do more than trace the lineage of one of Marvel’s most powerful and important nations. The animated series, set to debut on August 6, also has the chance to shed light on a mystery that has quietly lingered in the background of the MCU for years: the true story behind the creation of Captain America’s shield.

The Black Panther series, whose first episode was recently screened at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, will explore four pivotal moments across Wakanda’s impressive history. Each episode will focus on the conflicts surrounding vibranium artifacts that were stolen from the isolated African kingdom.

Spanning real-world eras from the Bronze Age to the modern day, the premise of Eyes of Wakanda, which recently debuted new HD photos of its art direction, revolves around Wakandan warriors who have been tasked with recovering these precious relics from a world that’s eager to exploit them. These warriors include a disgraced former Dora Milaje named Noni (Winnie Harlow) and an undercover secret service called the Hatut Zaraze, which translates to “Dogs of War” in English.

The show will blend global espionage and real-world history with Marvel mythology, following these brave Wakandan warriors as they seek to reclaim these precious—and potentially dangerous—items. The show has already teased the appearance of one Marvel hero, but another possibility could be even more tantalizing—a potential story set in the 1940s, when Stark Industries (then led by Howard Stark) came into possession of a small quantity of vibranium that would eventually become Captain America’s iconic shield.

If Eyes of Wakanda touches on this untold chapter, it could add rich, new layers to both Wakanda’s and Howard Stark’s MCU legacies.

The Black Panther Series Could Explore a Missing Piece of MCU History

Marvel Studios

The iconic star-spangled shield—or at least, its general design—was first spotted in the MCU in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it Easter egg in 2010’s Iron Man 2. But fans got their first clear look at the physics-defying defensive and offensive weapon the following year in Captain America: The First Avenger, in which Stark (Dominic Cooper) presents the unpainted prototype to Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). What has never been addressed on screen is how Stark acquired the vibranium in the first place.

The film glosses over this point, leaving fans to wonder whether the vibranium was gifted, purchased, or taken by force. Given Wakanda’s historical secrecy and fierce protection of its resources, it’s hard to imagine that any legitimate trade took place.

This is where Eyes of Wakanda could step in. The Black Panther series’ very premise—chronicling the theft of vibranium across history—opens the door for an episode that focuses on Stark’s discovery and the ensuing fallout. It would be a fascinating way to connect the shield’s backstory with Wakanda’s overarching narrative of defending its resources from foreign powers, and the country’s view that they are the rightful owners of all vibranium creations, as seen in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Could the Black Panther Series Shift Howard Stark’s Legacy?

Marvel Studios

An episode set during the 1940s would offer fertile ground for Marvel to explore not just Howard Stark’s role, but also the geopolitical dynamics of the time.

For example, the series could explore a story in which, during World War II, Stark Industries researchers stumble upon a cache of vibranium ore and, upon recognizing its dynamic properties, steal it, prompting Wakanda to do everything in their power to reclaim the metal before it’s weaponized. The resulting narrative would complicate the origin of the shield and add a layer of immorality to an object long viewed as a symbol of heroism.

It would also enrich Howard Stark’s portrayal. Was he complicit in acquiring vibranium through unethical means? Did he know it was stolen? Or was he an unwitting participant in a larger web of espionage and wartime opportunism?

Fans have wanted more depth to Howard Stark’s character for years. An episode of Eyes of Wakanda could provide exactly that in dramatic and unexpected fashion.

How Eyes of Wakanda Explores Real-World History via the MCU

Marvel Studios

This idea already aligns with the creative direction Eyes of Wakanda seems to be taking. The series' creator/director, Todd Harris, described the series to Entertainment Weekly as "a globe-trotting adventure" filled with references to real-world events:

"There's a couple of surprises because part of the opportunity here is to sprinkle little pieces of history and go, 'I didn't know that happened.' Part of it is holding a mirror up to some historical theories and some historical facts and some historical preconceived notions."

Harris expounded further when speaking with Deadline about the way he, Black Panther producer and director Ryan Coogler, and the series’ writers brainstormed the fictional nation’s ancient history:

"Ryan really just let us go hog wild. He was very inspirational. He really zeroed in on the Sea People of the Bronze Age. It’s a very contested historical point in history, this thing where these people kind of raided everybody. The premises was, what if they were led by Wakandans? What kind of disruptive force would they be in this era?"

With the show aiming to explore how vibranium has intersected with world history, what better intersection than the birth of Captain America’s storied shield?

Eyes of Wakanda Could Bring More Connectivity to the MCU

Marvel Studios

For years, fans have speculated about the true story behind Captain America’s shield. Eyes of Wakanda provides a rare, story-driven opportunity to explore that mystery in a way that enriches both Wakanda’s history and the broader Marvel canon.

It’s the kind of connective storytelling Marvel Animation could deliver as Marvel Studios plans to release three more MCU shows before the end of the year. If Marvel Animation goes this route, it might just be one of the series’ most talked-about episodes. Fans will find out what the Black Panther series will deliver when it debuts on Disney+ in August.