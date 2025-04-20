2025 Black Panther Disney+ Show Will Premiere Way Earlier Than Expected

Marvel Animation will offer a first look at Disney+'s Black Panther series two months before its streaming debut.

First announced in November 2023, Eyes of Wakanda is Marvel Animation's fifth animated series, which follows Wakandan warriors through the hidden nation's history.

While the Disney+ series isn't set to release until August 6, Marvel plans to unveil the show's first episode ahead of schedule.

When Will 2025's Black Panther Disney+ Series Premiere?

Marvel Animation

The Walt Disney Company has announced its plans to showcase its library of upcoming animated projects at this year's Annecy International Film Festival.

In addition to sneak peeks from Walt Disney Animation of Toy Story 5 and Zootopia 2, Marvel Animation will host an exclusive premiere of the first episode of Eyes of Wakanda on June 9 during a making-of session with director and executive producer Todd Harris.

Since the Black Panther spin-off is only four episodes long, premiering the first episode two months before its Disney+ release seemingly suggests Marvel's confidence in the project.

What To Expect From Eyes of Wakanda

Marvel Animation

In addition to being a four-episode season, Eyes of Wakanda differs from previous Marvel Animation Disney+ shows in that it's set within the MCU's Sacred Timeline.

Therefore, fans are likely to see references and connections to MCU characters and historical events as Wakandan warriors scour the planet for missing vibranium.

But since the show takes place throughout history, fans shouldn't expect to see T'Challa, Shuri, Okoye, or M'Baku from Black Panther or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And, if they do, their presence is likely to be limited at best.

Instead, Eyes of Wakanda is expected to expand Wankandan lore (and ahead of Black Panther 3's release window?) while providing further context to what audiences already know and maybe what they don't.

Fans should also note that Eyes of Wakanda is the first show within Phase 6 of the MCU and will be followed by another four-episode animated series, Marvel Zombies, which is set to debut on October 3, 2025.

Eyes of Wakanda arrives August 6, 2025, on Disney+.