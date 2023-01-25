Avengers: Endgame: Chris Hemsworth’s Fat Thor Gets Special New Funko

Chris Hemsworth, Fat Thor
A new Funko has been revealed, showcasing a popular scene from Chris Hemsworth's Thor in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame.

Thor Chills in New Asgard

A new Funko has been revealed, which features a diorama of the moment Fat Thor was revealed to audiences in Avengers: Endgame, as both he and Korg chill and play Fortnite.

The Pop! Moment Deluxe set was announced by Funko as part of their 2023 Funko Fair marketing.

Thor, Avengers, Endgame, Korg
The set features a new clear plastic backdrop with a flat depiction of their New Asgard home.

Pre-order the new Thor’s House Funko Pop! here.

Thor, Avengers, Endgame, Korg
Comparing the setup to an image from the film, it's certainly an accurate depiction of Thor's first sighting in the fourth Avengers movie.

Thor, Avengers, Endgame, Korg
This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

