Thor 4: New Listing Spoils Return of Ragnarok's Team of Valkyrie Warriors

Thor: Love and Thunder will be the fourth installment of the Thor franchise, making it the longest-running standalone sub-franchise in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Love and Thunder will showcase the return of Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, and the Guardians of the Galaxy led by Chris Pratt's Peter Quill.

Plot details of the sequel are still being kept under wraps, but it was already confirmed that a good chunk of the narrative will focus on Foster's transformation into Mighty Thor while also dealing with the arrival of Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher.

Aside from Hemsworth and Portman's MCU heroes, Thompson's Valkyrie is expected to play a major role in the film, especially now that she is the Queen of New Asgard in the current MCU timeline.

Now, an interesting new detail related to Valkyrie has arrived.

Thor 4 Cast Listing Hints at Valkyrie Warriors' Return

Caption

Twitter user @lovethundernews unearthed a cast listing for Thor: Love and Thunder that could potentially confirm the inclusion of an important group of characters from Asgardian lore.

Based on a listing from StarNow, Australian fashion and accessories designer Vivian Tung will be an extra portraying a Valkyrie/Asgardian in Love and Thunder.

Could This Be a Flashback to Asgard's Valkyrie Warriors?

This latest listing may offer more evidence that Thor: Love and Thunder will explore Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie's past.

During Thor: Ragnarok, it was revealed that Hela, the Goddess of Death, killed every Asgardian Valkyrie Warrior except Thompson's Brunnhilde (the character's real name). Given that this listing essentially confirms the inclusion of another Valkyrie, there's a strong chance that Love and Thunder will go back to the tragic events that were presented during Ragnarok.

It is unknown why a flashback related to Valkyrie could be featured in Love and Thunder, but it's possible that it could be used as a source of motivation for Thompson's character to continue fighting the battle that lies ahead.

On a separate note, it's also likely that Valkyrie is not the lone survivor of Hela's tragic attack, and there could be more warriors like her lurking within the Nine Realms. Given that a Valkyrie is already the Queen of New Asgard, there's a chance that these survivors might seek refuge on Earth knowing full well that a fellow warrior is now the head of the table.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to premiere in theaters on May 6, 2022.