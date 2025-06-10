Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Franchise Just Broke an Unfortunate MCU Streak

The MCU's Thor franchise just broke an unfortunate streak with the end of Phase 5. Australian actor Chris Hemsworth began his journey as Thor in a 2011 solo outing, and he has since appeared in three sequels and four Avengers blockbusters. Alongside Avengers, Captain America, and Spider-Man, Thor is one of the only MCU sub-franchises with four movies. Most recently, the Asgardian God starred in Thor: Love and Thunder in 2022 as part of Phase 4, which landed as a financial success but a critical flop.

Marvel Studios is rounding out Phase 5 this summer with Thunderbolts* in May as the last big screen flick and Ironheart is set to be its final Disney+ series in June. As Phase 5 comes to a close and Phase 6 begins with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, it now stands as the MCU's only phase without a Thor movie:

Phase 1 - Thor

Phase 2 - Thor: The Dark World

Phase 3 - Thor: Ragnaork

Phase 4 - Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor may not have led a Phase 5 solo outing, but he did technically appear thanks to Chris Hemsworth's cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine. The surprise appearance sparked confusion as to why the God of Thunder was crying over an injured Deadpool, with many hoping to see answers in the next Avengers movies.

While the Asgardian franchise skipped out on Phase 5 after Love & Thunder's disappointing reactions, rumors are running rampant that Marvel Studios is still interested in making Thor 5 at some point (more on that later).

Phase 5 still checked in with Thor's brother Loki in Season 2 of his Disney+ series, which may have set up their Phase 6 reunion in an Avengers movie.

No MCU sub-franchise has released a movie in every Phase, but one could argue Captain America almost reached that mark. While Phase 4 was the only era missing a patriotic blockbuster, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier filled that void in what was essentially a Captain America Disney+ series:

Phase 1 - Captain America: The First Avenger

Phase 2 - Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Phase 3 - Captain America: Civil War

Phase 4 - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Phase 5 - Captain America: Brave New World

Will Thor 5 Actually Happen?

Marvel Studios

The chances of Thor 5 happening were left in question after Love & Thunder became one of the MCU's worst-rated movies. That said, the movie was still a financial win as it grossed an impressive $760.9 million worldwide, greatly raising the odds of Disney and Marvel Studios pushing for a sequel.

Thor 5 has been rumored for sometime and, supposedly, Marvel Studios is looking to make it happen with a brand-new director. A recent rumor stated Thor 5 will happen without Love & Thunder filmmaker Taika Waititi, with Chris Hemsworth pushing for Extraction director Sam Hargrave for the top job.

Of course, this is all called into question recently after speculation Thor will be killed off in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars. Marvel Studios does have an untitled movie release scheduled for July 23, 2027, but there are currently no signs of that going to Thor 5 to give him one last solo run before an Avengers 6 death.

Even if Chris Hemsworth's Avenger is killed off in Doomsday or Secret Wars, Thor 5 could still happen in Phase 7 with an untold tale from the past, just as Black Widow landed in Phase 4 after Scarlett Johanssan's super-spy died in Endgame.

In fact, Love & Thunder may have laid the groundwork for just that with its post-credit scene of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster being greeted by Idris Elba's Heimdall at the gates of Valhalla after she succumbed to cancer.

Thor 5 releasing after the God of Thunder's death and taking place in Valhalla could serve as the perfect tribute to his MCU legacy. It would allow for a deep character study of Thor's 1500-year life, bringing back fallen loved ones such as Jane Foster, Heimdall, Loki, Odin, Frigga, and the Warriors Three.