Falcon and Winter Soldier: Disney+ Subtitles Confirm Sharon Carter's Connection To Batroc

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Marvel Studios is kicking up the drama and emotion to new levels thanks to Episode 5 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which recently debuted on Disney+. While this fifth entry may have lacked in terms of the punching/kicking/flying action most of the way through, character development was ever-present, especially with Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes.

Barnes helped to finally put Helmut Zemo into the Dora Milaje's custody as they ship him straight off to The Raft, potentially opening the door for more mayhem after this series concludes. Bucky's co-star proceeded to kick-start his full transformation into Captain America, taking a hold of the shield and showing off his incredible moves as the episode came to a close.

Meanwhile, Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter continued to display some shady tendencies, especially due to a detail that turned up in the episode's subtitles.

THE OTHER END OF SHARON'S PHONE CALL REVEALED

In Episode 5 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sharon Carter is seen on a phone call in Madripoor with an unknown personality. Her end of the conversation reads as follows, with indiscernible yelling in between her lines:

"I have a job for you." "Please. If it weren’t for me, you’d be rotting in that Algerian prison." "Finished?" "I can give you double this time." "I promise you won’t regret saying yes. So what’s it gonna be?"

When turning on the subtitles during this scene, it's revealed that Sharon is speaking to Georges St-Pierre's George Batroc as she lets him know about the undisclosed job. While his actual dialogue isn't revealed, the subtitles for his end of the call say "Batroc speaking French."

CARTER AND BATROC IN CAHOOTS?

Maybe Sharon Carter hasn't officially been confirmed as the Power Broker, but this scene certainly gives more credence to the theory that's been circulating for weeks.

The end of this episode showed Batroc teaming up with the Flag Smashers in New York City, even though he made it clear that his only mission was to kill Sam Wilson after their fight in Episode 1. Whether this job is the one Sharon spoke with him about is unclear, but it's evident that Agent 13 is into some shady business of her own.

Theories of Sharon being the Power Broker started formulating as she drove off at the end of Episode 3, but this scene does nothing to put her out of the gray area she's occupied throughout this series. With one episode remaining, fans are on the edge of their seats waiting to find out what Sharon's true motives are, especially considering she's working so closely with someone as dangerous as Batroc.

