Falcon and Winter Soldier Teases Return of Captain America: Civil War Location

Warning - This article contains spoilers for Episode 5, "Truth," of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Even in one of the slower episodes in terms of classic MCU action, Episode 5 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier fleshed out a lot of story details for fans before the show comes to a close next week. Wyatt Russell's John Walker went further down his descent into madness while Sharon Carter continued showing why she may have darker tendencies than ever before.

Much of this entry showed Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes finally cultivating a relationship with each other after finally taking down Walker in the opening moments. The two leading heroes formed a deep bond over the legacy of the Captain America shield, and the stage appears to be set for Sam to fully realize his true potential as a hero next week.

Before all this, Bucky faced some of his biggest demons confronting Daniel Brühl's Helmut Zemo in Sokovia. Bringing some Wakandan backup, the episode confirmed Zemo's fate for the foreseeable future, calling back to his first appearance in the MCU.

ZEMO TAKEN TO CIVIL WAR LOCATION

Marvel Studios

In Episode 5 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Bucky Barnes handed Baron Helmut Zemo over to the Dora Milaje of Wakanda. As he's being taken away, Ayo explicitly states where the warriors will put him, The Raft:

"We will take him to the Raft...where he will live out his days."

FIVE YEARS LATER IN THE REAL WORLD

Marvel Studios

During the events of 2016's Captain America: Civil War, the United Nations established the Raft as a specialized prison for powered individuals who violated the Sokovia Accords. Two scenes put it to full use after Scott Lang, Clint Barton, Wanda Maximoff, and Sam Wilson were imprisoned there following the battle at the airport in Germany against Tony Stark and his team of Avengers.

This scene confirms that the Raft is still very much in use after its introduction in Civil War, even with how much time has passed since it was last seen. Additionally, Zemo's upcoming stay here could have some major implications.

When it was first shown, Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross had some kind of authority over this prison as one of the leading personalities behind the Accords through the events of Captain America: Civil War. Besides the fact that he's always had some mysterious agendas behind his work, Zemo going behind bullet-proof glass at the Raft could be the start of a big movement for Ross.

Marvel Studios

Teases have been laid out for a potential introduction of the Thunderbolts in the MCU, possibly by the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Simply, this team is Marvel's version of DC's Suicide Squad, which brings together an assortment of villains and anti-heroes scattered throughout the universe. Ross having that kind of access to Zemo can only spell out something ominous.

It remains to be seen if any other dangerous individuals are being held at the Raft. However, this scene confirms that the prison is very much active, and it will hopefully play a key role later in Phase 4.

Episode 5 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now available to stream on Disney+.