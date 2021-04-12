Marvel's Blade Frustrations | Deadpool 3's Wolverine Plot | New Arrowverse Crossover | Avengers 5 Script Update | Ant-Man 3 Trailer Update | Disney+ Daredevil Plot Details | Loki Season 2 Trailer | All Marvel D23 Announcements | Avengers 6 Director Update |

Falcon and Winter Soldier: New Images Show Wakanda's Dora Milaje, Captain America & More

John Walker and Battlestar, Ayo, Captain America
By Jennifer McDonough Posted:

Episode 4 of Marvel Studios' latest Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, certainly packed quite a punch, particularly with his explosive and gruesome ending.

But, more so than that, the episode featured great character work for Bucky Barnes, a deeper understanding of the Flag Smashers' motive, and a pulse-pounding fight featuring Wakanda's Dora Milaje.

Now, a new batch of stills from the episodes highlights everything mentioned above and more...

"THE DORA MILAJE HAVE JURISDICTION WHERE EVER THE DORA MILAJE FIND THEMSELVES TO BE."

One of the main highlights of Episode 4, "The Whole World is Watching," was the inclusion of members of the all-female Wakandan royal guard, the Dora Milaje. Florence Kasumba's Ayo played an integral role in the episode and the scenes in which the Dora appear are already fan favorites.

Marvel officially released several new images from "The Whole World is Watching" featuring the Dora as well as John Walker's controversial Captain America, scene-stealer Baron Zemo, and more. 

Ayo and fellow Dora Yama enter Zemo's hideout.

Dora Milje, Ayo and Yama stand with vibranium spears
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Ayo squares off against his-heart-is-in-the-right-place-but-his-brain-is-not John Walker.

Ayo, Yama and John Walker
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Walker collects himself after having just murdered a member of the Flag Smashers whilst people with cell phone cameras look on. 

Wyatt Russel's John Walker / Captain America
The Falcon and the Winter Solider

Zemo, Bucky, and Sam have a tense conversation with Walker in Latvia.

Baron Zemo with Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Sam talks with Walker and Lemar Hoskins. 

John Walker, Lemar Hoskins / Battle Star and Sam Wilson
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Walker confronts Zemo and places a hand on him. Maybe not the best idea, John.

Walker confronts Zemo with Hoskins and Sam in the background.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Zemo bribes the neighborhood children with candy in exchange for information. Turkish Delights. Irresistible.

Baron Zemo hands candy to children
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Karli Morgenthau holds a vial of super-soldier serum and contemplates her next move.

Erin Kellyman's Karli Morgenthau with super soldier serum
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

 

WHO WILL WIELD THE SHIELD IN THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER?

At this point, after what John Walker has done with Captain America's shield for all the world to see, his days as the Star-Spangled Man with a Plan are likely numbered. Of course, this gives Sam Wilson the opportunity to reclaim the shield and become the Cap he was always meant to be.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has just two episodes remaining and a lot of ground seemingly still left to cover. "Episode 5" promises to be a big one, and there may even be a high-profile cameo appearance included in the installment.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is streaming now on Disney+.

RELATED ARTICLES

READ MORE ABOUT

LATEST NEWS

How She-Hulk Episode 7 Secretly Sets Up Daredevil Plot
Christian Bale Has 1 Star Wars Role In Mind
Daredevil's Karen Page Breaks Silence on MCU Return Prospects Following Reboot Reveal
Photos: James Gunn Gets Married to Suicide Squad's Jennifer Holland
First Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Box Office Projections Revealed

TRENDING

Elizabeth Olsen Breaks Silence on Deadpool 3’s Wolverine Reveal
New Deadpool 3 Video Reveals Uncensored Version of MCU Announcement
Bruce Banner’s Biggest Fear Just Came True in She-Hulk Episode 7
MCU Phase 5-6: Disney Confirms 12 Release Dates for Upcoming Movies
Hugh Jackman Addresses How Marvel Convinced Him to Return as MCU Wolverine