Falcon and Winter Soldier: New Images Show Wakanda's Dora Milaje, Captain America & More

Episode 4 of Marvel Studios' latest Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, certainly packed quite a punch, particularly with his explosive and gruesome ending.

But, more so than that, the episode featured great character work for Bucky Barnes, a deeper understanding of the Flag Smashers' motive, and a pulse-pounding fight featuring Wakanda's Dora Milaje.

Now, a new batch of stills from the episodes highlights everything mentioned above and more...

"THE DORA MILAJE HAVE JURISDICTION WHERE EVER THE DORA MILAJE FIND THEMSELVES TO BE."

One of the main highlights of Episode 4, "The Whole World is Watching," was the inclusion of members of the all-female Wakandan royal guard, the Dora Milaje. Florence Kasumba's Ayo played an integral role in the episode and the scenes in which the Dora appear are already fan favorites.

Marvel officially released several new images from "The Whole World is Watching" featuring the Dora as well as John Walker's controversial Captain America, scene-stealer Baron Zemo, and more.

Ayo and fellow Dora Yama enter Zemo's hideout.

Ayo squares off against his-heart-is-in-the-right-place-but-his-brain-is-not John Walker.

Walker collects himself after having just murdered a member of the Flag Smashers whilst people with cell phone cameras look on.

Zemo, Bucky, and Sam have a tense conversation with Walker in Latvia.

Sam talks with Walker and Lemar Hoskins.

Walker confronts Zemo and places a hand on him. Maybe not the best idea, John.

Zemo bribes the neighborhood children with candy in exchange for information. Turkish Delights. Irresistible.

Karli Morgenthau holds a vial of super-soldier serum and contemplates her next move.

WHO WILL WIELD THE SHIELD IN THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER?

At this point, after what John Walker has done with Captain America's shield for all the world to see, his days as the Star-Spangled Man with a Plan are likely numbered. Of course, this gives Sam Wilson the opportunity to reclaim the shield and become the Cap he was always meant to be.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has just two episodes remaining and a lot of ground seemingly still left to cover. "Episode 5" promises to be a big one, and there may even be a high-profile cameo appearance included in the installment.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is streaming now on Disney+.