Falcon and Winter Soldier: Villain Actor Teases Rematch With Anthony Mackie

The debut episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier came to Disney+ last weekend, receiving rave reviews and adding to the MCU's fantastic start to Phase 4. Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes both showcased their super skills and gave fans a look into their personal lives as civilians, setting the stage for an in-depth expansion into the lives of Captain America's two closest allies.

While there are still plenty of reveals set to arrive in the remaining five episodes, especially on the villain front, "Episode 1" did a fantastic job introducing the Flag Smashers to the MCU for the first time as they try to bring the world back to the way it was during the time between The Snap and The Blip. Additionally, the early scenes featured the return of Georges St-Pierre as Georges Batroc in his first MCU appearance since Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Even better news has come regarding his matchup with Sam Wilson, basically confirming that it won't be only a one-time thing.

BATROC IS FAR FROM DONE ON DISNEY+

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

In an interview with The Wrap, former MMA fighter Georges St-Pierre gave an in-depth look into his portrayal of Georges Batroc as the character made his MCU return in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

When asked how he was able to hold his own against Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, he looked back to Batroc's comic run where he was "a champion in Savate, the French form of kickboxing." Adding in that he's an Olympic powerlifting champion, he describes how he uses "a technique that we use in jujitsu and in wrestling called a power double leg takedown" in order to beat his winged adversary:

“In ‘Winter Soldier, when he fought Steve Rogers, because of his background in the comics, he’s a champion in Savate, the French form of kickboxing. He’s also a champion in Olympic powerlifting. That’s why he can leap so high, because he has very strong leg. But when he fights the Rogers, you can see he’s only using Savate. When he fights The Falcon in the plane, he’s using a technique that we use in jujitsu and in wrestling called a power double leg takedown.”

Blurring the line between actor and role, St-Pierre then offered his own personal message to the Falcon. Declaring that Anthony Mackie's hero won't "get lucky like this ever again," the fighter suggests that a rematch could be in store:

“If I may leave a message for Falcon. I can tell him that from now on, my brigade and I will be ready for you. And we’ll make sure that you don’t get lucky like this ever again."

DON'T COUNT OUT BATROC THE LEAPER

Georges St-Pierre is regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters in history, which lends itself well to his transition into acting as he takes on physically imposing roles like Georges Batroc. While it was an unexpected surprise to see him again after 2014's Captain America sequel, the fact that he lived means that he could not be counted out for a return.

His future in the series is still unknown in terms of specifics, but it seems clear that he will be back to cause some trouble for Sam and Bucky as they take on the Flag Smashers and Helmut Zemo. In that light, set pictures from September 2020 confirm that he will go toe-to-toe with Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter at some point in the plot, which should make for even more exciting fight sequences.

One fact that can be deduced from only one episode thus far is that the series will bring top-notch action sequences featuring nearly every key player announced in the cast. Fans are hoping that St-Pierre will get the chance to live up to the name of "Batroc the Leaper," after he comes up with his next plan of attack for the show's central heroes.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will continue with "Episode 2," which premieres on Friday, March 26, 2021.