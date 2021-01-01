Georges St-Pierre Calls Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier 'Biggest Thing' He's Done

Didn't 2020 just feel so empty without any new MCU action to enjoy?

The first film in Phase 4 of the MCU, Black Widow, was supposed to premiere in May, but a pair of delays pushed the film back a whole year to May 2021. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier suffered a similar fate, being pushed from its initial spot to become Marvel Studios' first Disney+ series to have an indefinite delay.

Fans didn't even have so much as a release date until mid-December, but, even after December, many questions loomed about the unreleased series. Even after its first trailer dropped and included a lot of really exciting shots, at-home audiences have still been unsure what exactly to expect from the show.

That doesn't mean fans aren't excited, though. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is positioning itself to be just as exciting as any MCU flick, if not more so. And what's even cooler is that the cast and crew for the series are just as excited, too.

QUOTE

MMA legend Georges St-Pierre expressed his excitement to be back in the MCU while talking to Inspired Traveler. Returning as Georges Batroc, who hasn't been seen since his debut in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, he acknowledged the "huge budget" that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was granted and admitted the show is "the biggest thing" he's ever done.

“It’s a huge budget. It’s the biggest thing I’ve done in my life. It’s really big. I’ve been taking classes to become an actor for a while now. I am working very hard on this. I am very proud of the job I have done on the show. I can’t wait for people to see the result of my work."

St-Pierre explained that he's "a bit of a nerd" for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even saying that his passion for mixed martial arts can be credited in part to "this passion" that he now gets to explore further in the MCU.

"I’m a bit of a nerd in this universe. I think this passion influenced me in my adventure with mixed martial arts. When I was in the cage I was like a superhero and as soon as I stepped out of the arena I was back to being a normal human being."

WHAT THIS MEANS

Georges St-Pierre may have officially called it quits in professional fighting, but he is considered to be one of the best mixed martial artists of all time. He quickly earned the spotlight during his time fighting for the UFC, starting in 2004, and headlined several of the biggest UFC pay-per-views ever before retiring with a 26-2 record. Even now, "GSP" is still the man that even the best in the game want to fight.

Seems like a big deal, right? Well to St-Pierre, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is apparently even bigger than that. He may just be geeking out (you know, being the total "nerd" that he is), but this is a heavy indicator that St-Pierre's Georges Batroc will play a much bigger role than his first MCU appearance in The Winter Soldier.

It's unclear what role Batroc will play in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, since it will have been about 10 years since the last time he was seen on the MCU timeline. In fact, fans didn't even know they'd be treated with another Batroc appearance until he was actually spotted on the set of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Last time fans did see Batroc, though, he wasn't up to any good. He put up a good fight against Captain America in his MCU debut, so he's certainly a force to be reckoned with if Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes are unlucky enough to run into him.

It's always exciting when MCU stars are passionate about the roles they play, and hearing that a real-life MMA superstar is this giddy to get back into the MCU action should raise the excitement for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier even further. This, combined with how much the rest of the show's crew seems to dig what they're doing, is a great sign that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be an action-packed spectacle that everyone will enjoy when it releases in March 2021.