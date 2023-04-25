Bad Boys 4: Will Smith Shares Promising Update from Sequel Set

Sony Pictures showed of a fun video to those in attendance at CinemaCon 2023 that showed Bad Boys 4 stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence having a good time on set.

Fans haven’t seen Smith involved with a big project for what feels like a good chunk of time. In fact, the thing he’s most famous for is smacking someone across the face at the Oscars.

It’s almost fitting, given the star’s key involvement in the Bad Boys franchise, which released its third film in 2020. That threequel ended up being hailed as the biggest box office hit in the US, raking in $426.5 million domestically.

With a fourth entry now in production, Smith and his co-star decided to crash CinemaCon—from afar.

Goofing Around on Bad Boys 4

Sony

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence shared a fun video from the set of Bad Boys 4 for CinemaCon attendees.

According to journalist Eric Goldman, Smith joked how “[they’re] glad [they’re] not there because [they’re there] being paid to do this.”

Though, the two confirmed that they’re “hype” and “excited” to talk about the film.

The clip, on top of the two actors goofing off, showed off some behind-the-scenes looks at what fans can expect.

According to the actors, they are four weeks into filming.

Both Lawrence and Smith had banter about how they’re not at the convention themselves, and the brief video included a ’pretty funny gag’ alongside the duo’s Porsche.

Dana Abercrombie specifically noted that ”the crowd [was] very receptive to Will Smith.”

