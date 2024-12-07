The Sticky Season 2 Gets Hopeful Update from Star (Exclusive)

Amazon Studios’ new Prime Video series The Sticky got a hopeful update on a potential Season 2 thanks to one of its leading stars.

The six-episode half-hour-long dramedy, which is vaguely based on a real-life heist, follows the story of Margo Martindale’s maple syrup farmer Ruth Landry, who, with the help of Chris Diamantopoulos’ Mike Bryne and Guillaume Cyre’s Remy Bouchard, steal $18 million worth of maple syrup.

The series has been received well so far, and it currently has an 82% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The entire first season was released on Prime Video on Friday, December 6. By the next day, the series was promisingly charting #2 on the streamer in the United States in both TV Show rankings and overall among both Movies & TV Shows, only behind the hit action show Cross.

However, there’s been no official word on the status of Season 2—though there’s clearly room for more.

What Are the Chances of The Sticky Season 2?

Prime Video

In an exclusive interview with The Direct's Russ Milheim, The Sticky star Chris Diamantopoulos, who plays Mike Bryne, offered a hopeful update on the prospects of Season 2.

Diamantopoulos teased that Season 1 is only "the tee-off" and that the series was "always conceived as a multiple-season show:"

Oh, this is the tee-off, man. It's almost like this season is the preamble. I mean, really, it begs the question of, holy shit, you know. It's like, now what? And the now what is huge. I don't want to give any spoilers away, but yes, this was always conceived as a multiple-season show, and I'm very confident that we're gonna get a chance to do that.

What Would The Sticky Season 2 Explore?

It's great to hear that Chris Diamantopoulos is passionate about continuing this series, which is even more apparent in his full interview with The Direct.

Everyone involved wants more stories to be told. While the heist is done, there’s plenty more to explore with these characters.

After all, the real-life perpetrators didn't get away with their heist—so the odds of this trio doing it are probably pretty slim.

Then, of course, there’s Jamie Lee Curtis’ Beau, who survived her fall earlier in the show and is out for revenge. This story element would also likely come into play and be utilized to help further integrate Mike Bryne’s sketchy crime family into the mix.

It’s also hard to imagine that Remy’s father will be rotting in jail for too long. Competent police officers should catch on pretty quickly that something is off, which will inevitably keep Orval’s murder at the forefront of the show’s plot.

The real question is just how many seasons will it go for. Something like three seasons could be a short and sweet run that provides plenty of time to explore extensive character arcs with everyone involved.

The Sticky is now streaming on Amazon Studios' Prime Video.