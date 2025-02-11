Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Surprises Fans With Major Team-Up of Two Former Enemies

Cobra Kai has pitted many characters against one another throughout the show's six seasons, but it seems that two bitter rivals will be on the same side for the final showdown in Season 6, Part 3.

The Karate Kid spin-off series made Netflix history when Season 6 was first announced. Now, fans can't wait to see how the show will conclude when the final five episodes are released on Thursday, February 13.

In Season 6, Part 2, nearly every central character traveled to Barcelona for the Sekai Taikai, a world karate tournament. After a shocking death in Cobra Kai, the trailer for Part 3 confirmed that the tournament would continue. However, it would be held at the All Valley Sports Arena, returning the show to its roots.

Two Major Rivals Will Team Up in Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3

Netflix

In an official promotional image from Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3, fans were shocked to see Peyton List's Tory Nichols in a fighting stance. However, that wasn't the surprising part. On the other side of the mat stood Mary Mouser's Samantha LaRusso.

That visual isn't uncommon in Cobra Kai, as the two have often been bitter rivals. One of their biggest fights came in the Season 2 finale when Tory injured Sam, but they buried the hatchet until Tory rejoined Cobra Kai for the Sekai Taikai.

However, in the promo image, Sam and Tory aren't wearing official gis but simple athletic attire.

It appears that the pair are standing in the All Valley Sports Arena, indicating that this faceoff will take place at some point in the Sekai Taikai. However, since they are not wearing gis and Tory will likely be fighting Zara (played by Rayna Vallandingham, who shared some photos from filming), many wonder exactly what is happening.

Are Sam & Tory Friends Again in Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3?

Sam and Tory have had their differences throughout Cobra Kai, but many fans would like to see them forgive one another and become close friends.

A promo image of the two fighting would typically indicate that they will stay enemies, but the circumstances in which they are facing off point to the opposite.

As mentioned, they are wearing athletic clothing instead of gis, which confirms it is not an official tournament match; it doesn't happen in the Sekai Taikai or any other tournament.

The fact that no dojo banners are hanging in the background also points to their matchup taking place after the Sekai Taikai ends.

The most likely scenario in Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3 is that Tory and Sam will become good friends throughout the episodes and give each other a friendly match.

One of the most beloved scenes in the Rocky franchise takes place at the end of Rocky III when Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed have a boxing match in an empty gym to determine who is truly the best.

Those two officially fought in the first two Rocky films, each winning one bout. Therefore, the match that took place at the end of Rocky III was like a rubber match to see who would win the series, but the beauty of it was that viewers never knew who won (Rocky later confirmed that Apollo did, though).

Sam and Tory will likely have a similar moment at the end of Cobra Kai. After the Sekai Taikai, they may come together as friends and agree to give each other one more friendly match to see who the better fighter is.

Like Rocky III, viewers may not see who wins, but more than anything, it would symbolize them finally settling their differences.

It is also worth noting that the trailer confirmed that Tory will fight Zara in the coming episodes (read about what else the Cobra Kai trailer spoiled here). Thus, it is possible that Sam could help her with training, just like Apollo helped train Rocky.

Cobra Kai is streaming on Netflix, and Season 6, Part 3 will premiere on Thursday, February 13.