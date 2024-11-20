Part of Cobra Kai's drama involves raging romantic hormones from its incredible young cast of actors, most notably centered around Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña).

Relationships in the much-talked-about Netflix series are more than just a representation of the love between characters; it allows Cobra Kai to showcase their growth amid the complexities of love.

Although Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 2 sidelined Miguel's relationships, the character's bonds with Sam and Tory in the previous seasons remain a highlight.

Miguel's Dating History in Cobra Kai Explained

Xolo Maridueña

Miguel Diaz began his romantic journey in Cobra Kai by dating Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser), Daniel's daughter, in Season 1 after he defeated her ex-boyfriend, Kyler, and his gang in a brawl during lunch at their school.

After a falling out with Sam in Season 1, Miguel ended up dating Tory Nichols (Peyton List) in Cobra Kai Season 2. Still, their relationship did not last long after Tory saw Miguel kissing a drunk Sam at a party.

Some claim that Tory only served as Miguel's rebound after being hurt by his failed relationship with Sam.

Still, Tory rose to prominence in Cobra Kai's future seasons as a friend and enemy of the Miyagi-do before suffering a tragic storyline in Season 6.

Do Sam & Miguel Break Up?

Xolo Maridueña & Mary Mouser

Cobra Kai Season 1 primarily centered around Miguel and Sam's on-again and off-again relationship, mainly due to Sam not wanting to introduce Miguel to her family because he was a member of Cobra Kai (the rival dojo of her father's Miyagi-do).

The pair's lack of communication contributed to their downfall, as Sam's mother took her phone, preventing her from telling the truth about what was happening to her.

Things took a turn after Miguel spotted Sam and Robby (Tanner Buchanan), his rival at the time, at a party having a good time. He thought they were together, so he charged at Robby, but he accidentally punched Sam instead.

This inadvertent punch led to Miguel and Sam's first breakup. A good chunk of Season 2 revolved around Miguel and Tory's relationship, but they broke up after Miguel kissed a drunken Sam (who was in a relationship with Robby then).

At the end of Season 2, a fight between Miguel and Robby leads Miguel into a coma after accidentally falling off a stair railing.

After waking up from his coma, Miguel and Sam got back together again after rekindling their romantic feelings. Their relationship lasted from Season 3 to the early part of Season 5. The pair broke up again in Season 5 after Sam decided to leave karate and lead a normal life.

Still, the pair ended up together again at the end of Season 5 after their misunderstandings were settled, leading to an emotional kiss and the revelation that they still loved each other.

Who Will Miguel End up With in Cobra Kai?

Miguel and Sam remained together throughout the first 10 episodes of Cobra Kai Season 6, supporting each other on their journey to the Sekai Taikai tournament in Barcelona.

While there are still challenges, such as Axel's (played by Cobra Kai newcomer Patrick Lewis) feelings for Sam that developed in Season 6, Part 2, it is safe to assume that Miguel and Sam will end up together at the end of Cobra Kai.

As for Tory, she and Robby still appear to have strong feelings for each other even though Robby slept with her rival, Zara Malik (portrayed by Cobra Kai's Rayna Vallandingham), after Kwon toyed with his emotions.

In fact, during the all-out brawl in Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 2's ending, Tory and Robby fought side by side together, meaning they might've ended up together again.

The first two parts of Cobra Kai Season 6 are streaming on Netflix.

Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3 is expected to debut on February 13, 2025.