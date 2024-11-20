Rayna Vallandingham Celebrates Cobra Kai Debut With New Training Photos

After Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 2 hit Netflix, series newcomer Rayna Vallandingham celebrated the new episodes with photos and videos.

Rayna Vallandingham is one of Cobra Kai Season 6's newest additions. She plays Zara Malik, a new antagonist for the show's final season. The character is a team captain of the Iron Dragons dojo from Bangkok who proves to be a formidable fighter upon her introduction.

Season 6 sees Zara take on competitors from Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do, proving her worth in the ring in short order.

Rayna Vallandingham Shares Cobra Kai Photos & Videos

Cobra Kai Season 6 star Rayna Vallandingham took to Instagram to celebrate her series debut with behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the set.

Included is a selfie from Vallandingham's trailer, showing her in her Iron Dragons outfit complete with her black belt.

Fans can also see the Zara Malik actress blowing a kiss to the camera on the set of Season 6's big fight scenes next to Axel Kovacevic star Patrick Luwis.

Daniel J. Kim joins Vallandingham and Luwis for a fun selfie, in which Vallandingham has her tongue out as Kim leans against the wall behind the three stars.

Vallandingham takes her final still photo solo with a mirror selfie while wearing her workout gear between takes for the show.

The full set of photos and videos can be seen below:

What To Expect in Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3

While rumors and speculation on who will win Cobra Kai's Sekai Taikai have dominated headlines for months, the end of this season will surely include far more than just who may win that tournament.

Fans now know that Terry Silver is the Iron Dragons' sponsor, and their impact on Cobra Kai's final five episodes cannot be ignored. Mr. Miyagi's impact on this series is also hard to overlook, as he was revealed to be responsible for someone's death during his own Sekai Taikai fight.

Cobra Kai Season 6 has a tragic death to handle after Brandon H. Lee's Kwon Jae-Sung was stabbed with a knife in Episode 9. This leaves many wondering whether the tournament will continue as that death weighs heavily on everybody in attendance.

Combine all that with the cheating scandal involving Russia's Udar Tigra dojo, and there will be no shortage of drama as Cobra Kai's story concludes.

The first two parts of Cobra Kai Season 6 are streaming on Netflix. Part 3 is expected to debut on February 13, 2025.