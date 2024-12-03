New Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Footage Confirms Major Twist In Final Episodes

Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3's new footage teased tons of action involving the Sekai Taikai Tournament despite the tragic ending of Part 2.

Season 6, Part 2 ended with an all-out brawl during the semifinal round of the show's central tournament, culminating with the unexpected death of Cobra Kai fighter Kwon Jae-sung (played by newcomer Brandon H. Lee).

The chaotic end to the Sekai Taikai led fans to wonder if the prestigious tournament would still move forward, especially after the organizers appeared to cut off the live broadcast feed entirely in the cliffhanger ending.

New footage from Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3 was included in Cobra Kai Inside the Dojo: Part 2.

In Season 6, the Sekai Taikai was held in Barcelona, and a plethora of dojos from around the world were assembled. However, Kwon's death in Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 2 and the messy brawl brought a major setback to the tournament.

In a major twist, the Sekai Taikai tournament is set to continue despite the chaotic end to the semifinal round in Barcelona.

While this seems unlikely in real life, the new sneak peek shows that the Sekai Taikai Tournament has been relocated to the All Valley Sports Arena, confirming that the semifinal fight between Robby (Tanner Buchanan) of Miyagi-do and Axel Kovacevic (played by Cobra Kai star Patrick Luwis) of the Sekai Taikai-leading Iron Dragons will commence after being delayed due to the brawl.

Tanner Buchanan

The scene also shows Robby finally landing a kick to Axel, which is notable because no one had managed to do so during the first half of the Sekai Taikai.

Patrick Luwis

The three-second clip shows Danny LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) being attacked by a gang of mercenaries dressed as skeletons, and he is all alone to fight them off.

Ralph Macchio

Fans can watch Cobra Kai: Inside the Dojo Part 2 on Netflix here.

What Will Happen in Cobra Kai Season 6’s Final Episodes?

The new footage of Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3 appears to confirm previous rumors that the Sekai Taikai will continue in All Valley.

The relocation of a prestigious tournament like Sekai Taikai to All Valley suggests that a dojo will ultimately win, but how it will all end remains to be seen since Kwon was supposed to be the representative for Cobra Kai.

It is possible that the fight between Axel and Robby will end up being the finals for the men's division of the Sekai Taikai, and it is a good sign that Robby finally lands a kick to Axel.

Season 6, Part 3 appears to be setting the stage for a win for Miyagi-do, but there could be more fun twists and turns in store.

Meanwhile, it is concerning to see Daniel fighting off mercenaries all by himself, and it seems that this has something to do with Terry Silver's return in Part 2.

There is a good chance, though, that Johnny (William Zabka) and Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) will arrive at the last minute to help Daniel.

Hopefully, as Cobra Kai's journey comes to a close, Daniel and the others will eventually find a way to subdue Silver and his forces.

The first 10 episodes of Cobra Kai Season 6 are streaming on Netflix.

Read more about the full cast of Cobra Kai Season 6.