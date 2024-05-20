The Night Owl star Ryu Jun-yeol and Deliver Us from Evil's Park Jeong-min leads the cast of Netflix's newest K-Drama, The 8 Show.

The 8 Show tells the story of eight strangers trapped in a mysterious building as they are forced to become contestants in a unique game show that tests how vulnerable they really are. The limited series is based on webtoons created by Bae Jin-soo.

The 8 Show premiered on Netflix on May 17.

Every Main Cast Member of The 8 Show

Ryu Jun-seol - Bae Jin-su/Third Floor

Ryu Jun-seol

Ryu Jun-yeol brings Bae Jin-su to life in The 8 Show.

Jin-su is a simple man trying to make a living in a fast-paced world. After he took a huge loan, Jin-su does not have the means to pay off his debt.

As a result, he takes a risk by participating in a game where he can win loads of money. The only catch is this game is like Big Brother, but worse.

Jin-su, who chooses the third floor as his base, has to survive for 100 days on that specific floor. While he can earn money the longer he stays, everything that he needs to buy (food, water, electricity, etc.) costs 1,000 times more than the normal prices.

Ryu Jun-yeol is best known for his roles as Choi-Doo II in The King, Gu Jae-sik in A Taxi Driver, and Cheon Kyeong-Soo in The Night Owl.

Park Jeong-min - Seventh Floor

Park Jeong-min

Park Jeong-min joins the cast of The 8 Show as Seventh Floor.

Seventh Floor is a calm yet tenacious contestant who understands the rules of the game and uses that to his advantage.

In the game, the one who stays on the uppermost floor has a vast amount of resources while the contestant who lives on the lowest (aka the first floor) only has a limited supply.

He tells them that the one with the most resources (aka the 7th and 8th floors) deserves to be their leader who will eventually lead them to the grand prize.

Fans may recognize Park Jeong-min for his roles in Decision to Leave, Deliver Us from Evil, and Sunset in My Hometown.

Lee Joo-young - Second Floor

Lee Joo-young

Lee Joo-young stars as the 2nd-floor contestant, a trained martial arts fighter who uses her skills to her advantage as the game progresses.

The fact that she is staying on the 2nd floor (the one with a low amount of money and resources) made her agree to revolt against the top floors alongside the 1st and 3rd floors.

Lee Joo-young can be seen in Maggie, Broker, and Times.

Chun Woo-hee - Eighth Floor

Chun Woo-hee

Chun Woo-hee joins the cast of The 8 Show as the 8th-floor contestant, the one who has a luxurious space since she earns the highest amount per minute and can buy almost everything, unlike the others.

In Episode 3, the group votes her as the one who should keep all the feces in her room (much to her dismay), which makes sense considering that she has the biggest room.

Chun Woo-hee has credits in The Wailing, Mother, Sunny, and Hang Gong-ju.

Park Hae-joon - Sixth Floor

Park Hae-joon

Park Hae-joon plays the Sixth Floor contestant in the limited Netflix series.

While he plays it cool under pressure, the 6th-floor guy is someone who you do not want to mess with since he plays dirty during the whole ordeal.

At one point in Episode 4, he even fights with the 2nd-floor girl during a challenge and he does not hesitate to punch her, thus showing his ruthless personality.

Park Hae-joon's notable roles include Emergency Declaration, Fourth Place, and Believer.

Bae Seong-woo - First Floor

Bae Seong-woo

First Floor (played by Bae Seong-woo) enters the competition in The 8 Show with a major disadvantage, considering that the rules of the game indicate that the one living on the lowest floor has a limited amount of resources.

Bae Seong-woo previously appeared in The King, Office, and The Great Battle.

Lee Yul-eum - Fourth Floor

Lee Yul-eum

Lee Yul-eum appears as the 4th-floor contestant, an innocent young gal who simply wants to win the whole thing (even if there is no assurance as to what they will get when the game ends).

When the 8th-floor contestant cements her dictatorship over the others, the 4th-floor contestant decides that enough is enough and leads the others to subdue their evil leader.

Lee Yul-eum's most recognizable role is playing Woo Yoo-mi in Divorce Lawyer in Love. The K-Drama actress also appeared in The Village: Achiara's Secret and Emergency Declaration.

Moon Jeong-hee - Fifth Floor

Moon Jeong-hee

Moon Jeong-hee plays the 5th-floor contestant, an enthusiastic individual who acts as the mother figure of the group. Throughout The 8 Show, 5th floor serves as the group's moral compass.

Moon Jeong-hee has over 30 credits to her name, with roles in Deranged, Hide and Seek, and The Iron Empress.

All episodes of The 8 Show are now streaming on Netflix.

Read more about other K-Dramas on The Direct:

Queen of Tears K-Drama Netflix Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos)

The Bequeathed K-Drama Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos)

Soundtrack #2 K-Drama Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos)