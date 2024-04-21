Emily in Paris Season 4 Gets Official Release Window from Netflix

Emily in Paris fans finally have confirmation for when to expect Season 4.

Netflix's hit rom-com drama starring Lily Collins, which first debuted in 2020, aired its third season way back in 2022.

But with filming for Season 4 now well underway, Netflix has news for when the long-awaited fourth chapter of Emily in Paris will finally unfold.

[ Emily in Paris Season 4: Release, Cast & Everything We Know ]

Emily in Paris Season 4 Release Window Revealed

Netflix

Netflix officially confirmed the release window for Season 4 of Emily in Paris.

According to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos (via The Hollywood Reporter), the long-awaited new season is set to debut in the second half of 2024.

While the streaming giant had no specific release date to share, the news at least narrows down the season's 2024 release to an actual timeframe and suggests Season 4's production is on schedule.

When To Expect Emily in Paris Season 4 Release?

If Season 4's production and release follows the same timeline as Season 2, new episodes of Emily in Paris could be ready for release by October.

However, since Season 4's production was reported to span five months, which is longer than Season 2 required, that could result in a November or December Netflix debut.

Another factor is the reality that Netflix has a significant backlog of new seasons of its other hit shows due to the 2023 writers' and actors' strike, including Squid Game, Outer Banks, and Cobra Kai's final season.

It's also worth noting that those shows are slated for a second-half of 2024 release as well.

Therefore, Netflix's strategy for when to drop Emily in Paris Season 4 may hinge more on spacing and how to spotlight each respective series than ever before.

Emily in Paris Seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix.

Check out other Netflix stories below:

When Will Outer Banks Season 4 Release? Lead Actor Shares Promising Update

First Look at Cobra Kai Season 6 Revealed by Set Photos

3 Body Problem Season 2 Gets Promising Update from Creator