After months of waiting, fans finally know when they can watch Season 4 of Emily in Paris on Netflix.

The streaming giant's hit romance comedy series, which stars Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, aired its third season in December 2022.

After confirming the new season's release window in April, Netflix revealed Season 4 of Emily in Paris's full, two-part episode schedule.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Release Schedule

According to Netflix's Tudum, Emily in Paris Season 4 will be released in two parts: Part 1 will premiere on Thursday, August 15, and Part 2 will premiere on Thursday, September 12.

This isn't the first time Netflix has opted to release a new season in two halves, such as in the case of Stranger Things Season 4.

However, it is a first for the Lily Collins-led drama whose previous three seasons dropped all of its 10-episode seasons at once.

The following is the full episode release schedule for Emily in Paris Season 4:

Part 1:

Episode 1 - Thursday, August 15

Episode 2 - Thursday, August 15

Episode 3 - Thursday, August 15

Episode 4 - Thursday, August 15

Episode 5 - Thursday, August 15

Part 2:

Episode 6 - Thursday, September 12

Episode 7 - Thursday, September 12

Episode 8 - Thursday, September 12

Episode 9 - Thursday, September 12

Episode 10 - Thursday, September 12

What To Expect in Emily in Paris Season 4

Season 3 of Emily in Paris ended with Emily discovering her neighbor and romantic interest Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo, is expecting a baby with Camille.

While Season 4 is sure to follow up on that dramatic reveal, Tudum also teased Emily's new busy travel schedule, visits to new locations, such as the Alps and Rome, and the introduction of new characters.

Several confirmed guest stars for Season 4 range from Rupert Everett to Raoul Bova to Thalia Besson, the latter who plays a fellow American mentee for Emily.

Tudum also revealed that Paris will differ in the new season as Emily in Paris will highlight the City of Light during the winter.

Part 1 of Emily in Paris Season 4 premieres Thursday, August 15, and Part 2 on Thursday, September 12.

