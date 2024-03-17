Fans are speculating whether 1993's Tombstone is getting the reboot treatment with Matthew McConaughey leading the way in a potential remake.

Matthew McConaughey Tombstone Remake Explained

A new poster making the rounds on social media is teasing a potential remake of 1993's Tombstone, which originally starred Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, Sam Elliott, and the late Bill Paxton.

This rumored remake is said to feature Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey in the leading role alongside The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan. McConaughey appears to be playing Wyatt Earp, with Morgan seemingly playing Doc Holliday.

Both can be seen in Western regalia giving a stern look to the camera as the poster teases an August 2024 release for this alleged new film.

Tombstone poster

Fans can turn off their radar on this remake, as there is no confirmation for any kind of Tombstone project to be produced or released.

This is also not the first time Tombstone has been rumored to get a remake. Another supposed version of the film starring Will Smith and Jamie Foxx in the leading roles was teased in another poster in December 2023.

Will Tombstone Ever Get a Remake?

1993's original Tombstone is regarded by many as one of the greatest films of its generation, holding a 94% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. Some have even said it is untouchable when it comes to remaking the movie, similar to Back to the Future or Jaws.

However, that did not stop director Christopher Forbes from releasing a movie similar to Tombstone; this TV movie from ITN films was titled Once Upon a Time in Tombstone and released on Tubi in 2021.

That entry only earned a 1.8 rating on IMDb and had a single review on Rotten Tomatoes, which the writer dubbed the "worst thing [he has] ever seen."

On top of fans understandably being hesitant to see Tombstone remade, it would be quite the challenge to make, especially with Westerns being less popular in the 2020s. While Martin Scorcese's Killers of the Flower Moon (2023) and Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog (2021) earned massive success, films like that are more of outliers these days rather than the norm.

Meanwhile, Matthew McConaughey has a busy slate of projects ahead of him.

He finished filming The Rivals of Amziah King (per the official Alabama website) in August 2023, which is waiting for a confirmed release date. He will also reunite with True Detective co-star Woody Harrelson in an Apple TV+ comedy series titled Brother From Another Mother (per Variety), which will go into production soon.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Dean Morgan is ready to join Amazon Prime Video's hit series The Boys with a role in Season 4, which arrives on June 13.

For the time being, there are no official plans for a remake of Tombstone.

