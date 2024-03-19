A supposed new poster for a Kate Hudson-led Overboard remake has fans wondering whether the film is arriving in 2024.

Is Kate Hudson's Overboard Remake Releasing in 2024?

A viral poster is making the rounds on social media (primarily Facebook) teasing a remake of the hit 1987 romcom Overboard, originally directed by Garry Marshall.

The poster teases Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson playing the leading roles of Dean Proffitt and Joanna Mintz-Stayton as the two smile while standing in front of the ocean. It also lists a July 2024 release date, leading fans to wonder if it is arriving soon.

Overboard poster

To many fans' relief, this poster is one that was made by a fan specifically for a satirical Facebook page. While a 2024 Overboard remake is not happening, but the film has been remade before on a couple of occasions.

Vijay Sadanah directed a Bollywood movie in 1992 titled Ek Ladka Ek Ladki, taking major inspiration from Garry Marshall's film.

Fans then saw a more recognizable remake of Overboard hit theaters in 2018 as Eugenio Derbez and Anna Faris took on the leading roles.

This film changed the characterizations and names of the original leading roles, with Derbez's Leonardo Montenegro being the wealthy and spoiled socialite and Farris' Kate Sullivan being the hard-working physical laborer.

In the 1987 film, Goldie Hawn's Joanna Mintz-Stayton was the character with wealth while Kurt Russell's Dean Proffitt worked manual labor jobs for a living.

Unfortunately, the 2018 remake did not perform well critically. To this day, its Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer rating stands at only 24%, although it grossed about $91 million at the box office on only a $12 million budget.

Will Overboard Be Remade Again?

As popular as 1987's Overboard became over the years, there appears to be little to no chance that it will be redone yet again by any studio, American or otherwise.

This is likely even more so the case after quotes from original Overboard star Goldie Hawn, who did not hold back in saying the 2018 move should not have been made.

Speaking to Variety in 2023, she called her original movie "really perfect just as it was," explaining how rare it is for a remake to capture the same magic as its predecessor. Bluntly, she said she was not a fan of any remake, whether it was for her movie or not:

"'Overboard' was really perfect just as it was. Very rarely does a remake match the actual original film. So I’m not a fan of remakes, period. I think that people have put their stamp on their movies, and if they’re classics, they should be left alone."

Additionally, McConaughey is already previously engaged with other work, having finished filming The Rivals of Amziah King (per the official Alabama website) in August 2023 as the film waits to get a release date.

He also has plans to reconnect with True Detective co-star Woody Harrelson in the Apple TV+ comedy series Brother From Another Mother (per Variety), which should be in production soon.

For Hudson (per Deadline), she is set to star in Max Minghella's new movie Shell alongside Elizabeth Moss, although there is no timeframe on when that outing will go into production or release.

The original Overboard is now streaming for free on Tubi, and both that film and the 2018 remake are available for purchase in most digital marketplaces.

Read more about other rumored movies:

Is a New Tombstone Remake With Matthew McConaughey & Jeffrey Dean Morgan Real or Fake? Movie Speculation Explained

Is Little Nicky 2 Releasing on Netflix Soon? Adam Sandler Sequel Speculation Explained

Is a God of War Movie Releasing In 2024? New Speculation Explained

Is a New Stargate Movie Releasing In 2024? Chris Evans Remake Speculation Explained